Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara — Top 5 Can’t-Miss Events

It’s a food and wine lover’s dream — a four-day culinary weekend inspired by America’s first and most beloved celebrity chef, Julia Child.

Now in its second year, the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend, produced by the Bacara Resort & Spa together with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, includes more than 25 events, from cooking classes and educational panel discussions to wine tastings and grand dinners.

To help food and wine lovers make the most of this exceptional weekend at Bacara on April 16-19, the foundation is sharing its top five can’t-miss Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend events.

Grand Wine Dinner with Actor and Apprentice Winemaker Kurt Russell

Wine aficionados (and Kurt Russell fans) will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Russell about his label, GoGi Wine, as well as Hudson Bellamy Wines and Ampelos Cellars. He will present the stories behind the wines, their inspiration and their unique qualities driven by how they are grown and blended in the renowned Sta. Rita Hills AVA in Santa Barbara County. This exceptional evening includes a wine reception with live music followed by a four-course "Ranch to Table" sit-down dinner with Russell's wine pairings.

Opening Reception and Julia Tribute

One of last year's fan favorites, this wine reception includes more than 40 varietals by the region's top Santa Barbara County Vintners' Association winemakers preceded by a special video tribute to Julia Child hosted by Dorie Greenspan, the multi-award-winning baking authority and author, and Geoffrey Drummond, Julia's former TV producer and director.

Expanded Neighborhood Market

Santa Barbara has always been recognized for its beautiful beaches, but its culinary community is now drawing national acclaim. Reminiscent of a Sunday farmer’s market, this event allows guests to explore what’s new in Santa Barbara County, neighborhood by neighborhood, while sampling dozens of local tastings. This year’s featured regions include The Funk Zone, The Presidio, Arts District, Old Town Goleta, Santa Barbara Public Market and Santa Ynez Valley.

Local Seafood Lunch with Celebrity Chefs Suzanne Goin and David Lentz

Diners can enjoy the culinary talents of celebrity chefs and restaurateurs, Suzanne Goin and David Lentz, operators of the acclaimed restaurants a.o.c., Lucques, Tavern and The Hungry Cat. The LA-based duo will be there to talk about the lunch menu, featuring locally-sourced seafood, Alma Rosa Wine, Crazy Good Bread and McConnell’s Ice Cream.

Short Film Screenings featuring The Lexicon of Sustainability

Among the many exceptional panel discussions is a rare opportunity to hear from Douglas Gayeton and Laura Howard-Gayeton, the masterminds behind The Lexicon of Sustainability. Their projects have received national acclaim for educating, engaging and activating people to pay closer attention to how they eat, what they buy, and where their responsibility begins for creating a healthier, safer food system in America. This session includes three short film screenings of The Story of an Egg, Food Waste and True Cost Accounting, followed by discussion with Douglas and Laura.

The Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend takes place at Bacara Resort & Spa April 16-19. Advanced reservations are recommended as events do sell out. Bacara is offering an All Access VIP weekend getaway includes a two-night stay over the festival, two All Access VIP Passes and valet parking. Proceeds benefit The Julia Child Foundation. For tickets or more information, please visit www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com.

— Anne Elcon represents Bacara Resort & Spa.