Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:12 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara — Top 5 Can’t-Miss Events

The Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at the Bacara Resort & Spa April 16-19 will feature more than 25 events, including wine tastings and grand dinners.
The Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at the Bacara Resort & Spa April 16-19 will feature more than 25 events, including wine tastings and grand dinners. (Isaac Hernandez photo)
By Anne Elcon for Bacara Resort & Spa | April 1, 2015 | 8:39 a.m.

It’s a food and wine lover’s dream — a four-day culinary weekend inspired by America’s first and most beloved celebrity chef, Julia Child.

Now in its second year, the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend, produced by the Bacara Resort & Spa together with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, includes more than 25 events, from cooking classes and educational panel discussions to wine tastings and grand dinners.

To help food and wine lovers make the most of this exceptional weekend at Bacara on April 16-19, the foundation is sharing its top five can’t-miss Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend events.

Grand Wine Dinner with Actor and Apprentice Winemaker Kurt Russell

Wine aficionados (and Kurt Russell fans) will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Russell about his label, GoGi Wine, as well as Hudson Bellamy Wines and Ampelos Cellars. He will present the stories behind the wines, their inspiration and their unique qualities driven by how they are grown and blended in the renowned Sta. Rita Hills AVA in Santa Barbara County. This exceptional evening includes a wine reception with live music followed by a four-course "Ranch to Table" sit-down dinner with Russell's wine pairings.

Opening Reception and Julia Tribute

One of last year's fan favorites, this wine reception includes more than 40 varietals by the region's top Santa Barbara County Vintners' Association winemakers preceded by a special video tribute to Julia Child hosted by Dorie Greenspan, the multi-award-winning baking authority and author, and Geoffrey Drummond, Julia's former TV producer and director.

Expanded Neighborhood Market

Santa Barbara has always been recognized for its beautiful beaches, but its culinary community is now drawing national acclaim. Reminiscent of a Sunday farmer’s market, this event allows guests to explore what’s new in Santa Barbara County, neighborhood by neighborhood, while sampling dozens of local tastings. This year’s featured regions include The Funk Zone, The Presidio, Arts District, Old Town Goleta, Santa Barbara Public Market and Santa Ynez Valley.

Local Seafood Lunch with Celebrity Chefs Suzanne Goin and David Lentz

Diners can enjoy the culinary talents of celebrity chefs and restaurateurs, Suzanne Goin and David Lentz, operators of the acclaimed restaurants a.o.c., Lucques, Tavern and The Hungry Cat. The LA-based duo will be there to talk about the lunch menu, featuring locally-sourced seafood, Alma Rosa Wine, Crazy Good Bread and McConnell’s Ice Cream.

Short Film Screenings featuring The Lexicon of Sustainability

Among the many exceptional panel discussions is a rare opportunity to hear from Douglas Gayeton and Laura Howard-Gayeton, the masterminds behind The Lexicon of Sustainability. Their projects have received national acclaim for educating, engaging and activating people to pay closer attention to how they eat, what they buy, and where their responsibility begins for creating a healthier, safer food system in America. This session includes three short film screenings of The Story of an Egg, Food Waste and True Cost Accounting, followed by discussion with Douglas and Laura.

The Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend takes place at Bacara Resort & Spa April 16-19. Advanced reservations are recommended as events do sell out. Bacara is offering an All Access VIP weekend getaway includes a two-night stay over the festival, two All Access VIP Passes and valet parking. Proceeds benefit The Julia Child Foundation. For tickets or more information, please visit www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com.

— Anne Elcon represents Bacara Resort & Spa.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 