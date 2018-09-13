Thursday, September 13 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Foodbank Starts Selling Emergency Food Supply Boxes

Each one costs $59, and includes meals to feed one person for a week, as well as a first aid kit and other items

CEO Erik Talkin shows off the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s emergency food boxes, which carry one week’s worth of food for one person.

CEO Erik Talkin shows off the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's emergency food boxes, which carry one week's worth of food for one person. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

< 4135 > of 5
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County emergency boxes include just-add-water meals, a mask and emergency blanket.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County emergency boxes include just-add-water meals, a mask and emergency blanket. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

< 4136 > of 5
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County emergency boxes include just-add-water meals, a mask and emergency blanket.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County emergency boxes include just-add-water meals, a mask and emergency blanket. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

< 4137 > of 5
Meals in the emergency food box include maple brown sugar oatmeal, cheesy broccoli rice, creamy flavored chicken rice, Spanish rice, creamy potato soup, hearty vegetable chicken flavored soup, banana chips, and Morning Moo’s lowfat milk alternative. They also have a first aid kit, whistle/flashlight tool, emergency blanket and face mask.

Meals in the emergency food box include maple brown sugar oatmeal, cheesy broccoli rice, creamy flavored chicken rice, Spanish rice, creamy potato soup, hearty vegetable chicken flavored soup, banana chips, and Morning Moo’s lowfat milk alternative. They also have a first aid kit, whistle/flashlight tool, emergency blanket and face mask. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

< 4138 > of 5
CEO Erik Talkin shows off the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s emergency food boxes. For every box purchased, the nonprofit will donate one to a family in need.

CEO Erik Talkin shows off the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's emergency food boxes. For every box purchased, the nonprofit will donate one to a family in need. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

< 4139 > of 5
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 13, 2018 | 6:57 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will start selling compact boxes of emergency food supplies to help the community prepare for disaster, and CEO Erik Talkin said the nonprofit will donate one box to a family in need for every one purchased.

Talkin announced the boxes during this week’s disaster preparedness conference the Foodbank organized, which was attended by dozens of people with local nonprofits and emergency managers.

He said the Foodbank organized the conference, which included a tabletop exercise and workshops, partly as a measure to deepen its relationships that become vital in a disaster.

Having a memorandum of understanding means nothing in the thick of it – it’s about having people willing to take your call in the middle of a crisis, he said.

The idea of emergency food boxes was born out of the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flow, when many people were sheltering in place in their homes for days or even weeks, Talkin said.

Foodbank employees have been developing the boxes for months, testing food and finding a size that is meaningful, he said.

Each one costs $59, and includes meals to feed one person for a week, as well as a first aid kit, whistle/flashlight tool, emergency blanket and face mask.

The food has a shelf life of 25 years – good until 2043 – and just needs water added, not hot water, Talkin said. At 6 pounds, 15 ounces, the box is compact and portable.

Emergency food boxes Click to view larger
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County emergency boxes include just-add-water meals, a mask and emergency blanket.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

For every box sold, the Foodbank will give a second one to a family in need.

“It’s an opportunity for us to sing our song as to disaster involvement,” Talkin said.

The boxes become available Sept. 17 by online order, and can be picked up at any of the Foodbank’s warehouse locations.

Meals in the emergency food box include maple brown sugar oatmeal, cheesy broccoli rice, creamy flavored chicken rice, Spanish rice, creamy potato soup, hearty vegetable chicken flavored soup, banana chips, and Morning Moo’s lowfat milk alternative.

September is National Preparedness MonthClick here for more information about how to prepare for disasters and how to sign up for emergency alerts in Santa Barbara County

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin shows off emergency food boxes. Click to view larger
CEO Erik Talkin shows off the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s emergency food boxes. For every box purchased, the nonprofit will donate one to a family in need.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 