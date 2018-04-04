Santa Barbara Football Back in Top 10; Bishop Diego Remains No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 6

After two straight wins, Santa Barbara High is back in the top 10 in the latest CIF-Southern Section division football polls.

The Dons (2-1) are No. 9 in Division 9. They are coming off a 47-0 win against Channel Islands.

On Saturday night, they tackle "the monster," as coach JT Stone described the potent and powerful Lompoc football team.

The Braves remain No. 2 in the Division 3 rankings. They have run all over their three opponents to the tune of 158 points to 28. Highly recruited senior running back Toa Taua has rushed for 436 yards on just 29 carries. He had 169 on three touches in a 72-14 win over San Marcos last week.

Undefeated Bishop Diego (3-0) stayed on top in the Division 6 poll. The Cardinals face a stern test on Friday as they travel to St. Joseph, the No. 6 team in Division 5. The Knights (2-1) are coming off a big 42-12 win over St. Bonaventure.

Here are the latest CIF-SS division football rankings with tri-county area teams. The area teams are listed in bold face.

Division 2

1. Valencia/Valencia

2. Upland

3. Heritage

4. Oaks Christian

5. Edison

6. Calabasas

7. Norco

8. La Habra

9. Cathedral

10. Los Alamitos

Division 3

1. Charter Oak

2. Lompoc

3. Citrus Hill

4. Westlake

5. Sierra Canyon

6. Villa Park

7. St. Francis

8. Palos Verdes

9. Rancho Verde

10. Newbury Park

Division 5

1. Paraclete

2. Lawndale

3. Paloma Valley

4. Yucaipa

5. Paramount

6. St. Joseph

7. Moorpark

8. Los Altos

9. Ventura

10. Harvard Westlake

Division 6

1. Bishop Diego

2. Crescenta Valley

3. Saugus

4. Golden Valley

5. Summit

6. Oxnard

7. Elsinore

8. St. Paul

9. Newport Harbor

10. Fountain Valley

Division 8

1. Rio Mesa

2. Citrus Valley

3. Valley Christian/Cerritos

4. Silverado

5. Grace Brethren

6. Notre Dame/Riverside

7. Antelope Valley

8. Northview

9. Sunny Hills

10. Millikan

Division 9

1. Aquinas

2. Burroughs/Ridgecrest

3. St. Anthony

4. Mayfair

5. West Ranch

6. Cypress

7. Leuzinger

8. Aliso Niguel

9. Santa Barbara

10. Agoura

Division 10

1. Apple Valley

2. Pacifica/Garden Grove

3.Valley View

4. Quartz Hill

5. Santa Ynez

6. Gahr

7. Dos Pueblos

8. Montebello

9. Alta Loma

10. Grand Terrace

Division 12

1. Rancho Christian

2. Schurr

3. Godinez

4. Big Bear

5. Santa Ana

6. South El Monte

7. Marina

8. Ontario

9. Santa Maria

10. Colton

Division 13

1. Orange

2. Campbell Hall

3. Knight

4. La Quinta/Westminster

5. Cantwell-Sacred Heart

6. Yucca Valley

7. Ocean View

8. Nogales

9. Hueneme

10. Mary Star of the Sea

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.