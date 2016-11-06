Santa Barbara Football Receives At-Large Bid to Playoffs

Football

Santa Barbara High's football team received an at-large bid to the CIF-Southern Section football playoffs.

The Dons were one of seven at-large teams selected to fill out the 16-team bracket in Division 9. They'll join Dos Pueblos and Ventura as representatives of the Channel League in the playoffs, which begin on Friday night. Ventura is in Division 5 and Dos Pueblos in Division 10. Each division bracket has 16 teams.

The playoff pairings will be released later Sunday.

Santa Barbara was on the fence of getting in the playoffs after Dos Pueblos and Ventura won a vote of Channel League principals and athletic directors to be the league's two automatic qualifiers. The vote was needed after the three teams tied for the championship in the five-team league.

Santa Barbara went 5-5 on the regular season, with four of the losses coming against teams in higher divisions.