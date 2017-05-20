Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Burning Near New Cuyama Chars 120 Acres, 30% Contained

Blaze in remote northeast section of Santa Barbara County being attacked from ground and air

A bulldozer carves a containment line along a ridge at a vegetation fire burning Saturday night near New Cuyama. Click to view larger
A bulldozer carves a containment line along a ridge at a vegetation fire burning Saturday night near New Cuyama. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 8:20 a.m. | May 20, 2017 | 6:36 p.m.

A vegetation fire burning west of New Cuyama drew a heavy response from firefighters Saturday evening, including an aerial arsenal to attack the blaze.

Fire crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to the brush fire, which was reported around 5:35 p.m. in Wasioja Canyon, in the area of Highway 166 and Wasioja Road, about 50 miles east of Santa Maria.

By 7 a.m. Sunday, the fire had grown to an estimated 120 acres and was 30 percent contained, according to county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, who added that the forward progress of the flames had been halted, and crews were in the mop-up stage

"If weather cooperates throughout the day and we make good progress, we hope to have full containment by 6 p.m.," Zaniboni said.

Ground firefighting crews, bulldozers, water tenders, helicopters and four air tankers responded to the scene, Zaniboni said.

“We have us, CalFire San Luis Obispo and Los Padres National Forest,” he said earlier in the evening. “We’re trying to hit it hard before dark.”

Zaniboni said the fire threatened some structures in the area initially, but none were damaged.

The fire’s cause was not yet known, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters make their way through the darkness Saturday night while battling a brush fire that broke out near New Cuyama. Click to view larger
Firefighters make their way through the darkness Saturday night while battling a brush fire that broke out near New Cuyama. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 