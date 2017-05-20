Fire Burning Near New Cuyama Chars 120 Acres, 30% Contained

Blaze in remote northeast section of Santa Barbara County being attacked from ground and air

A vegetation fire burning west of New Cuyama drew a heavy response from firefighters Saturday evening, including an aerial arsenal to attack the blaze.

Fire crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to the brush fire, which was reported around 5:35 p.m. in Wasioja Canyon, in the area of Highway 166 and Wasioja Road, about 50 miles east of Santa Maria.

By 7 a.m. Sunday, the fire had grown to an estimated 120 acres and was 30 percent contained, according to county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, who added that the forward progress of the flames had been halted, and crews were in the mop-up stage

"If weather cooperates throughout the day and we make good progress, we hope to have full containment by 6 p.m.," Zaniboni said.

Ground firefighting crews, bulldozers, water tenders, helicopters and four air tankers responded to the scene, Zaniboni said.

“We have us, CalFire San Luis Obispo and Los Padres National Forest,” he said earlier in the evening. “We’re trying to hit it hard before dark.”

Zaniboni said the fire threatened some structures in the area initially, but none were damaged.

The fire’s cause was not yet known, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

