Santa Barbara Foresters Invite Public to Hall of Fame Dinner

By Jim Buckley for the Santa Barbara Foresters | February 2, 2015 | 1:29 p.m.

Now that the Super Bowl is over (sorry, Seahawks fans), it’s time for baseball! The five-time national champion Santa Barbara Foresters kick off their run for a sixth title in 2015 with their Hall of Fame Dinner.

Join Major Leaguers, local celebrities and Foresters fans this Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to get their tickets to attend and honor some of the people who have made the Foresters the best summer-ball program in the country.

Former Santa Barbara High and UCSB star Ryan Spilborghs — already a member of the Foresters Hall of Fame — will return as a special guest. He played for the Colorado Rockies during a long pro baseball career, a real local-boy-made-good story. After retiring from the field, he has become a broadcaster for the Rockies.

“I’m happy to come back and support anything having to do with Santa Barbara,” said Spilborghs, who also played youth baseball in town. “It was a thrill and an honor to be a part of the Dons, the Gauchos, and the Foresters. The Foresters are near and dear to me thanks to the long relationships I have with the Pintards and the players from that team. It’s great that we can get together to celebrate baseball!”

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan back, as well as to honor our 2015 Hall of Fame inductees,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. “This is one of our favorite events of the year, as the whole Foresters family gets together to thank some of the people who have helped us along the way.”

Pintard noted that numerous local restaurants and wineries have donated great food and wine for the event; tickets include full dinner and wine tasting.

Virgil Vasquez, another player who starred for the Dons and the Gauchos and later the Foresters, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vasquez has pitched around the world, including the Major Leagues, Mexico and even Australia!

He’ll be joined in the Hall by Mike Pearl, a longtime Foresters volunteer and board member. Pearl is well-known in local baseball and real estate circles and has been an invaluable member of the Forester support team since 1994.

Former Foresters outfielder Neil Medchill is the third honoree. As an outfielder, Medchill helped the Foresters win their second national championship in 2008 and has gone to a pro baseball career in the minor leagues. Medchill also made news last fall by volunteering to be bone marrow donor to help a stranger. Medchill will tell his story as well as invite attendees to sign up with Be the Match, a bone-marrow-donor program that will be at the event.

Fans will get the chance to meet and greet Ryan and the Hall of Famers, as well as other special guests, including other Major Leaguers who are expected to attend. Families and kids are welcome.

“I’m going to talk about how great it is that Santa Barbara can create an atmosphere that can develop Major Leaguers,” Spilborghs said. “And more than anything, I’m going to talk about how important it is to be passionate about what you do, whether that’s baseball or anything else in your life.”

Passionate baseball fans of all ages can save money by ordering tickets early online by clicking here. Adult tickets are $75 pre-order, including dinner and wine; all kids under 18 are only $20. Tickets at the door will be $95, so try to order early. For any questions, please send a note to [email protected].

— Jim Buckley is a board member for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

 

