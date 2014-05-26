Family Fun on Deck for Santa Barbara Foresters’ Opening Day on Saturday

Kids of all ages — and those among us who think we’re still kids! — are looking forward to Saturday’s Opening Day for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

The four-time national-champion summer baseball team throws out the first pitch of their 2014 season, and they have lots of family fun in store.

Along with watching the best college players in the nation (and future pros! — 30 former Foresters have made it to the Major Leagues), kids can enjoy games on the field between innings, chasing foul balls and digging into classic ballpark hot dogs. The action begins at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday, May 31, at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the campus of UCSB.

“We’re very excited to start another summer season,” longtime manager Bill Pintard said. “The Foresters truly owned and supported by the Santa Barbara and Goleta communities. Our players are so welcomed here, and they get so much energy from the fans. We hope we pack the park for our Opening Weekend!”

Baseball is known as “America’s national pastime,” and for more than 20 years, the Foresters have been Santa Barbara’s summer home for baseball fun. The players use real wood bats, not aluminum as in youth leagues.

The seats are right up close, and you can’t beat the price — kids get in for just $1. Tickets are available for adults and seniors at the front gate. The Foresters announced they are selling season passes this year, too, in both family and individual packages. Ask at the front gate or click here for more information.

Saturday is Opening Day, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, just one of hundreds of local companies that help make each Foresters season a reality. Then, on Sunday, the action begins at 1 p.m. In both of these nonleague games, the Foresters face the Oceanside Waves. California Collegiate League play begins Tuesday, June 3 with a three-game series against the Academy Barons.

The Foresters invite fans of all ages to join them on Opening Weekend. Find the complete summer schedule by clicking here.

— Jim Buckley represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.