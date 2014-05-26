Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Family Fun on Deck for Santa Barbara Foresters’ Opening Day on Saturday

By Jim Buckley for the Santa Barbara Foresters | May 26, 2014 | 11:55 a.m.

Kids of all ages — and those among us who think we’re still kids! — are looking forward to Saturday’s Opening Day for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

The four-time national-champion summer baseball team throws out the first pitch of their 2014 season, and they have lots of family fun in store.

Along with watching the best college players in the nation (and future pros! — 30 former Foresters have made it to the Major Leagues), kids can enjoy games on the field between innings, chasing foul balls and digging into classic ballpark hot dogs. The action begins at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday, May 31, at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the campus of UCSB.

“We’re very excited to start another summer season,” longtime manager Bill Pintard said. “The Foresters truly owned and supported by the Santa Barbara and Goleta communities. Our players are so welcomed here, and they get so much energy from the fans. We hope we pack the park for our Opening Weekend!”

Baseball is known as “America’s national pastime,” and for more than 20 years, the Foresters have been Santa Barbara’s summer home for baseball fun. The players use real wood bats, not aluminum as in youth leagues.

The seats are right up close, and you can’t beat the price — kids get in for just $1. Tickets are available for adults and seniors at the front gate. The Foresters announced they are selling season passes this year, too, in both family and individual packages. Ask at the front gate or click here for more information.

Saturday is Opening Day, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, just one of hundreds of local companies that help make each Foresters season a reality. Then, on Sunday, the action begins at 1 p.m. In both of these nonleague games, the Foresters face the Oceanside Waves. California Collegiate League play begins Tuesday, June 3 with a three-game series against the Academy Barons.

The Foresters invite fans of all ages to join them on Opening Weekend. Find the complete summer schedule by clicking here.

— Jim Buckley represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 