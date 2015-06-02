Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:27 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Announces 2015 Fleischmann-Floro-Spaulding Scholarship Recipients

Some of the scholarship recipients gather for the Santa Barbara Foundation’s award reception on Thursday.
Some of the scholarship recipients gather for the Santa Barbara Foundation’s award reception on Thursday. (Santa Barbara Foundation photo)
By Judy Taggart for the Santa Barbara Foundation | June 2, 2015 | 11:35 a.m.

Forty-eight students throughout Santa Barbara County were selected for the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 2015 Fleischmann-Floro-Spaulding Awards. Last Thursday, the awards were presented at a small reception for students and their families.

“These young people are extraordinary. They have demonstrated they are willing to work to achieve their goals while also appreciating the importance of helping others in their community,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “I anticipate that we will hear more about these scholarship recipients and their great accomplishments in the future.”

In total, $127,900 was distributed to recipients this year. The Fleischmann-Floro-Spaulding awards recognize students in Santa Barbara County for academic excellence and dedication to community service. The seniors selected to receive these scholarships represent the top 1 percent of all high school students throughout the county.

Floro award recipients are selected from Santa Maria, Fleischmann recipients are selected from throughout the county with the top candidate in the Fleishmann pool receiving the Spaulding Award. High school students receiving a Fleischmann or Floro Award are given a $2,500 scholarship. The winner of the Spaulding Award receives an additional $1,000 scholarship.

These scholarships were made possible by Gwendolyn Mae Shelly Floro and Max Fleischmann, both of whom made substantial gifts in support of academic excellence and community service.  These generous gifts increase the Santa Barbara Foundation’s ability to support academic achievement through scholarship awards.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is committed to supporting quality education throughout Santa Barbara County. Working in collaboration with many generous donors throughout the history of the foundation, thousands of local students have benefited more than $40 million in scholarships from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Award Recipients

Floro Awards (28)

» Marie A. Aguinaldo, St. Joseph

» Millicent Angulo, Righetti

» Joseph O. Biggs, Valley Christian Academy

» Destinee N. Clark, Orcutt Academy Charter

» Madalynn A. Cross, Orcutt Academy Charter

» Kevin D. Daily, Righetti

» Kaitlyn A. Domingues, St. Joseph

» Rebecca Drake, St. Joseph

» Sara J. Fierros, Orcutt Academy Charter

» Axelina S. Hallstrom, Pioneer Valley

» Lauren N. Hunt, Santa Maria

» Hannah S. Hurd, Righetti

» Shailynn M. Joseph, Righetti

» Judith Lee, Righetti

» Patricia Martinez Martinez, Pioneer Valley

» Jonah S. Mau, Pioneer Valley

» Brandon-Hao A. Nguyen, St. Joseph

» Lashton R. Papworth, Orcutt Academy Charter

» Yosduan A. Ramos, Righetti

» Courtney L. Reyburn, Righetti

» Brigid L. Rigali, St. Joseph

» Jennifer M. Rios, Pioneer Valley

» Samantha Rojas, Pioneer Valley

» Sierra M. Sanchez, Righetti

» Sarah K. Skidmore, Pioneer Valley

» Jordan C. Tolentino, St. Joseph

» Ryland J. Towne, Righetti

» Victoria M. Valdez, Pioneer Valley

Spaulding Award (1)

» Chanel  N. Diaz, Orcutt Academy Charter

Fleischmann Awards (19)

» Kalina M. Burns, Dos Pueblos

» Katherine R. Carrillo-Castro, Laguna Blanca

» Nicolae Christoffersen, San Marcos

» Rachaell Diaz, Santa Barbara

» Connor Everman, San Marcos

» Jake A. Garner, Santa Barbara

» Hope M. Harrington, Cabrillo

» Mary C. Hoeflinger, Bishop Garcia Diego

» Colin M. Hyatt, Santa Barbara

» Niranjanaa Jeeva, Dos Pueblos

» Isabel Martinez, Dos Pueblos

» Courtney D. Miller, Dos Pueblos

» Kelly C. Robertson, San Marcos

» Samuel M. Robertson, Anacapa

» Emma C. Rosenberg, Santa Ynez Valley

» Hannah C. Ross, Santa Barbara

» Pablo Saleta, Dos Pueblos

» Christopher J. Wagonhurst, Santa Barbara

» Mikayla R. Werner, Santa Barbara

— Judy Taggart is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

