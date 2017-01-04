Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Who Has Gone Above and Beyond in Service to Community?

By Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | January 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that nominations for the 74th Man & Woman of the Year awards are open until noon on Jan. 20. To make a nomination, go to www.sbfoundation.org/MW74.

The awards will be presented during the 74th Man & Woman of the Year luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino. Award recipients will be revealed prior to the ceremony.

The awards honor extraordinary service and voluntarism in Santa Barbara. Past recipients were volunteers who served Santa Barbara and strengthened the community by mentoring children, caring for people in need, responding in time of disaster and promoting education.

Nominations for the 74th Man & Woman of the Year awards are open to any Santa Barbara resident whose service represents a meaningful commitment to the community; addresses a real community need or enhances the quality of life in Santa Barbara; or has involved acts of generosity, kindness or innovation. Nominations are confidential.

The 73rd Man & Woman of the Year award recipients were Ed Birch and Vicki Hazard.

Birch has led a broad number of projects with groups addressing diverse missions in education, culture, health and services to people in need, including helping lead Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics through a financial crisis, and establishing the Youth Audience Program at Community Arts Music Association.

Hazard has dedicated more than three decades to philanthropic leadership roles in numerous local organizations including Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with the Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

For more information about the awards or reception, contact Madison Martin at the Santa Barbara Foundation, 880-9380, or email [email protected] Tickets will be available for purchase on Jan. 21.

The 74th Man and Woman of the Year reception is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and Montecito Bank & Trust, and invitations are sponsored by Bryant & Sons.

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of Santa Barbara County residents through philanthropy. It is the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 