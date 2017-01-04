Who Has Gone Above and Beyond in Service to Community?

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that nominations for the 74th Man & Woman of the Year awards are open until noon on Jan. 20. To make a nomination, go to www.sbfoundation.org/MW74.

The awards will be presented during the 74th Man & Woman of the Year luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino. Award recipients will be revealed prior to the ceremony.

The awards honor extraordinary service and voluntarism in Santa Barbara. Past recipients were volunteers who served Santa Barbara and strengthened the community by mentoring children, caring for people in need, responding in time of disaster and promoting education.

Nominations for the 74th Man & Woman of the Year awards are open to any Santa Barbara resident whose service represents a meaningful commitment to the community; addresses a real community need or enhances the quality of life in Santa Barbara; or has involved acts of generosity, kindness or innovation. Nominations are confidential.

The 73rd Man & Woman of the Year award recipients were Ed Birch and Vicki Hazard.

Birch has led a broad number of projects with groups addressing diverse missions in education, culture, health and services to people in need, including helping lead Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics through a financial crisis, and establishing the Youth Audience Program at Community Arts Music Association.

Hazard has dedicated more than three decades to philanthropic leadership roles in numerous local organizations including Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with the Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

For more information about the awards or reception, contact Madison Martin at the Santa Barbara Foundation, 880-9380, or email [email protected] Tickets will be available for purchase on Jan. 21.

The 74th Man and Woman of the Year reception is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and Montecito Bank & Trust, and invitations are sponsored by Bryant & Sons.

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of Santa Barbara County residents through philanthropy. It is the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.