Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $150,000 in Grants to Support Early Care and Education

By Andrew Fletcher for the Santa Barbara Foundation | May 11, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has awarded $150,000 to support organizations that provide quality early care and education programs in Santa Barbara County, which has a critical gap in funding for early care and education services.

One of the twelve agencies that received funding from the Santa Barbara Foundation was Child Abuse Listening and Meditation.

“With this vital support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, CALM is building relationships with preschool staff, families and children to promote positive social and emotional development,” said Lori Lander Goodman, chief development officer for CALM.

The Santa Barbara Foundation identifies exemplary programs as those that include family support services, mental health consultation and support for families with children with special needs, areas of utmost importance to the well-being of the county.

“The foundation recognizes that the future of our county is being shaped by the quality of care children are receiving now,” said Rubayi Estes, community investment officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Priority areas identified by local community associations and councils on early care and education informed the foundation’s decision to focus on family engagement, social and emotional skills building for children, and professional and leadership development in the sector. Inclusion of one or more of these strategies was a requirement for funding. 

The agencies that were awarded funding include Carpinteria Education Foundation/Carpinteria Children’s Project, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM), Community Action Commission, Guadalupe Kids Come First Foundation/THRIVE Guadalupe, Isla Vista Youth Projects, Santa Barbara County Child Care Planning Council, Santa Barbara County Education Office Children’s Resource & Referral, St. Vincent’s, Storyteller Children’s Center, Transition House and UCSB Child Care and Education Services.

Andrew Fletcher is the communications director at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

