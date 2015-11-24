Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $300,000 in Grants to Support 12 Capital Campaigns

Advice

The Santa Barbara Foundation recently awarded $300,000 in capital grants to 12 nonprofit organizations serving Santa Barbara County.

This year’s grant program had a special focus on advancing capital campaigns, aligning with the foundation’s commitment to build capacity in the nonprofit sector and leverage philanthropic dollars for critical needs.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation recognizes that philanthropy is at its best when it is done in collaboration with our nonprofit and donor partners,” said Jan Campbell, chief philanthropic officer and senior vice president for the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The caliber of this year’s applicant pool was stellar, and we are proud to lend our support to 12 capital campaigns that will create long-term impact in our community and beyond.”

The foundation received a total of 39 grant requests from organizations throughout the county.

After an extensive application and interview process, a committee of staff and community experts awarded four grants for health and human services programs; four grants for arts, culture and humanities programs; three grants for education and youth development programs; and one grant for an environment program.

“The Isla Vista Youth Projects is thrilled to receive a capital grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation,” said LuAnn Miller, executive director of Isla Vista Youth Projects. “With this generous gift, we will be able to serve our community for generations to come with increased efficiency and in a more enriching environment for our children.”

2015 Capital Grant Recipients

» Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara: $25,000 to build a new patient cancer and care center

» Direct Relief: $25,000 to construct a new facility for expanded delivery of medical aid

» Isla Vista Youth Projects: $25,000 to remodel the Children’s Center facilities and outdoor play areas

» Music Academy of the West: $25,000 to build a new teaching studio and restore the historic Main House

» Peoples’ Self-Help Housing: $25,000 to develop the Jardin de Rosas housing complex

» Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara: $25,000 to develop a nature and education center at UCSB’s Coal Oil Point Natural Reserve

» Santa Barbara Education Foundation: $25,000 to renovate Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School

» Santa Barbara Museum of Art: $25,000 to support a comprehensive remodel and expansion of the museum

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History: $25,000 to install a permanent butterfly garden and improve exhibit spaces

» Santa Barbara Rescue Mission: $25,000 to support the enhancement and remodel of the Yanonali Street facility

» Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation: $25,000 to complete the renovation of the historic Alhecama Theatre

» Santa Barbara Zoo: $25,000 to build an additional giraffe management facility for the Masai Giraffe Breeding Program

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara County through philanthropy.

As the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector and solving community problems.

— Andrew Fletcher is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.