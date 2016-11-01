Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $455,000 to Groups that Invest in Youth

In recognition of the large number of nonprofits dedicated to community youth development, the Santa Barbara Foundation began the Invest in Youth grant program this year. As part of its first cycle of Invest in Youth grants, it has awarded $455,000 to support 20 nonprofit organizations.

This grant cycle supports nonprofit groups that work with young people to positively influence their development and help them become confident, responsible and productive adults.

The purpose of the grant program is to provide funding for established, critical out-of-school youth-development programs, to build capacity and increase access to existing programs, or to take advantage of emerging opportunities to expand.



“The Invest in Youth grant program, true to its name, was designed to direct resources to the assets in our community rather than deliver top-down youth development strategies,” said Rubayi Estes, community investment officer for the foundation.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation has the privilege of supporting high-quality programming that expands opportunities for youth success,” Estes said.



Forty-five proposals were submitted by organizations across the county totaling just over $1.1 million.

Grants, which range from $8,000 to $30,000, were awarded to successful and established youth-development organizations that expand opportunities for personal growth and leadership, support the development of life skills, and improve social and mental well-being of youth.

The countywide committee awarded grants to programs specifically informed by youth, which included prevention and intervention programs, staff training to foster meaningful relationships with youth, and conflict mediation training for students.



2016 Invest in Youth grant recipients are:

AHA! - $30,000

Arts Mentorship Program - $10,000

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara - $30,000

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley - $30,000

California 4-H Foundation - $25,000

Central Coast Future Leaders - $15,000

Central Coast Junior Golf (The First Tee Central Coast) - $8,000

County of Santa Barbara Arts Fund - $20,000

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara - $30,000

Future Leaders of America- $25,000

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria - $25,000

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara - $20,000

Girls Rock SB - $20,000

Just Communities Central Coast - $25,000

Media4Good (Youth Interactive) - $30,000

Notes for Notes - $30,000

Reins of H.O.P.E. - $17,000

Santa Barbara Police Activities League - $15,000

Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program - $25,000

Wilderness Youth Project Incorporated - $25,000

The 10-member Invest in Youth committee was chaired by Phil Alvarado. Other members are:

Michelle Apodaca (Deckers Outdoor Corp.); Bonnie Beedles (art instructor, ret., SBCEO Transitional & Foster Youth Services); Arnold Brier (general counsel, Yardi Systems, and Highland Santa Barbara Foundation Inc. board member); John Campanella (Santa Barbara City Planning Commission).

Molly Carrillo-Walker (county of Santa Barbara School Boards Association, trustee for the College School District, Santa Ynez Valley); Patti Coggin (Lompoc Cal-SAFE); Steve DeLira (Santa Barbara County Deputy Chief Probation Officer).

Lucy Thoms-Harrington (business consultant and volunteer on STEM programming); Susan Hersberger (public affairs director, Aera Energy).



“We were fortunate to be able to offer this new grant opportunity to our community with generous support from the Highland Santa Barbara Foundation, Inc. and the Business Giving Roundtable,” said Amy Schneider, director of grantmaking and nonprofit excellence at the foundation.

“The Foundation will be working in partnership with both donors and award recipients as we learn from and evaluate the impact of these investments over the next year,” she said.



For more information about education and youth development grant programs, contact Estes at [email protected] or visit www.sbfoundation.org/.

— Tara Schoenborn represents the Santa Barbara Foundation.



