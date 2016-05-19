Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:00 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Destributes 2016 Fleischmann and Spaulding Awards

The 2016 Spaulding and Fleischmann Award recipients. The Santa Barbara Foundation presented a total of $72,250 to 26 graduating high school seniors. (Santa Barbara Foundation photo)
By Andrew Fletcher for Santa Barbara Foundation | May 19, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Twenty six students from throughout Santa Barbara County were selected for the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 2016 Fleischmann and Spaulding Awards, honoring academic excellence and dedication to community service. The awards were presented at a reception for students and their families Thursday, May 12, 2016.

“These extraordinary young leaders present a compelling case for hope for the futures of our communities and our country,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Their tireless work ethic — to both reach personal goals and help lift the quality of life in the communities around them — represent the value of a county committed to education.”

The seniors selected to receive these scholarships represent the top one percent of all high school students throughout the county.

Santa Barbara Foundation Trustee Michael Young, a former vice chancellor for student affairs at UC Santa Barbara, called on the students to heed their accomplishments over recent years as they work toward future goals.

“Continue the work that earned you the Fleischmann and Spaulding Awards and continue, for the rest of your lives, the pursuit of both excellence in your academic and professional work but also excellence in a lifetime of service to your community,” Young said.

Carla Mendoza, 2016 Spaulding Award winner, and Michael Young, Santa Barbara Foundation Trustee. Click to view larger
Carla Mendoza, 2016 Spaulding Award winner, and Michael Young, Santa Barbara Foundation Trustee. (Santa Barbara Foundation photo)

Fleischmann recipients are selected from throughout the county with the top candidate in the Fleischmann pool receiving the Spaulding Award. Fleischmann recipients are given a $2,750 scholarship. The winner of the Spaulding Award receives a $3,500 scholarship.

These scholarships were made possible by Maj. Max Fleischmann, founder of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Edward R. Spaulding, the first executive director of the Santa Barbara Foundation, both of whom made substantial gifts in support of academic excellence and community service.

These generous gifts increase the Santa Barbara Foundation’s ability to support academic achievement through scholarship awards.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is committed to supporting quality education throughout Santa Barbara County. Working in collaboration with many generous donors throughout the history of the foundation, thousands of local students have benefited from more than $40 million in scholarships from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Carla Mendoza of Santa Maria High School was the recipient of the 2016 Spaulding Award.

The following 25 students are the 2016 Fleischmann Award recipients: Mia Andersen, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School; Yarely Aviles Moreno, Carpinteria High School; Natalie Baur, Dos Pueblos High School; Sarah Beck, Cabrillo High School; Emily Berman, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School; Adam Childs, San Marcos High School; Armon Ghodoussi, Laguna Blanca High School; Kaylia Grant, Dos Pueblos High School; Carly Johnson, San Marcos High School; Blake Katsev, San Marcos High School; Zoe Krieger, Dos Pueblos High School; Eki Lam, Dos Pueblos High School; Sarah Leicht, Bishop Garcia Diego High School; Elizabeth Lopez, Cabrillo High School; Marena Lundy, Lompoc High School; Jasmine Manson, Santa Barbara High School; Elsy Mora, Lompoc High School; Zadie Onishuk, San Marcos High School; Rylee Sager, Lompoc High School; Jaclyn Smith, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School; Ashley Steidl, Alta Vista High School; Whitney Steidl, Dos Pueblos High School; Courtney Welker, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School; Zachary Wells, San Marcos High School and Aneseigha Wiggins, Orcutt Academy Charter High School.

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara County through philanthropy. As the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector and solving community problems.

Andrew Fletcher is the communications director for Santa Barbara Foundation.

