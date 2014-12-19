Santa Barbara Foundation Donates KDB Collection of Classical CDs, LPs to Public Library

The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to announce the donation of an extensive collection of classical music containing 5,000 CDs and 1500 LPs to the Santa Barbara Public Library.

This donation is intended to augment the library’s own collection and will provide Santa Barbara residents with an opportunity to listen and explore great classical music they may not have heard before.

“The library is honored to provide our Santa Barbara community access to KDB's rich collection of classical music,” said Jace Turner, the supervising librarian at the library who will be curating the collection in it new home.

The impressive KDB collection was amassed over 40 years by Bob Scott, the former owner of KDB who later served as the program director for the station after it was donated to the Santa Barbara Foundation. Helping build the collection was Scott’s son, Roby, who served as the station manager and former co-owner of KDB; Richard Bickle, the station’s music director and chief announcer; and Steve Murphy, the operations director.

“We are pleased to be increasing public access to this wonderful music,” said Tim Owens, former general manager of KDB. “The collection represents a whole new world of classical music for the library — the opera collection is fantastic.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation is a longtime supporter of music, arts and culture in Santa Barbara County.

“This collection of music was lovingly assembled over four decades,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Our donation of the KDB collection to the Santa Barbara Public Library will benefit the entire community and keep this brilliant collection of classical music in the vibrant soundtrack of Santa Barbara.”

— Judy Taggart is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.