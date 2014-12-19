Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Donates KDB Collection of Classical CDs, LPs to Public Library

By Judy Taggart for the Santa Barbara Foundation | December 19, 2014 | 7:53 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to announce the donation of an extensive collection of classical music containing 5,000 CDs and 1500 LPs to the Santa Barbara Public Library.

This donation is intended to augment the library’s own collection and will provide Santa Barbara residents with an opportunity to listen and explore great classical music they may not have heard before.

“The library is honored to provide our Santa Barbara community access to KDB's rich collection of classical music,” said Jace Turner, the supervising librarian at the library who will be curating the collection in it new home.

The impressive KDB collection was amassed over 40 years by Bob Scott, the former owner of KDB who later served as the program director for the station after it was donated to the Santa Barbara Foundation. Helping build the collection was Scott’s son, Roby, who served as the station manager and former co-owner of KDB; Richard Bickle, the station’s music director and chief announcer; and Steve Murphy, the operations director.

“We are pleased to be increasing public access to this wonderful music,” said Tim Owens, former general manager of KDB. “The collection represents a whole new world of classical music for the library — the opera collection is fantastic.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation is a longtime supporter of music, arts and culture in Santa Barbara County.

“This collection of music was lovingly assembled over four decades,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Our donation of the KDB collection to the Santa Barbara Public Library will benefit the entire community and keep this brilliant collection of classical music in the vibrant soundtrack of Santa Barbara.”

— Judy Taggart is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 