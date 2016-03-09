Santa Barbara Foundation Honors Ed Birch, Vicki Hazard as 73rd Man & Woman of the Year

Both recipients are recognized for their years of dedicated volunteerism in the Santa Barbara community

More than 300 supporters enjoyed a sun-drenched seaside reception on the Coral Casino patio prior to the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 73rd Man and Woman of the Year Awards ceremony luncheon held at the Four Seasons Santa Barbara Biltmore.

The audience was bolstered by an amazing 25 former men and women of the year in attendance as the community celebrated this year’s honorees: Ed Birch and Vicki Hazard.

Santa Barbara Foundation President & CEO Ron Gallo said, “Our goal is to build a more resilient community. But we do it as a team and with partners. It’s a ‘we’ mentality.”

Event sponsors included the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk, Montecito Bank & Trust, and Bryant & Sons Jewelers.

Sansum Clinic President/CEO and Medical Director Dr. Kurt Ransohoff introduced the 73rd Woman of the Year Vicki Hazard.

Ransohoff described how he met Hazard when she just moved to town over a decade ago.

“After we observed how many skills she had, we asked her to serve a two-year term as board president — which has stretched out to eight years!” Ransohoff said.

Although Hazard was gently promised a “quiet term as president,” a lot of major changes and challenges came to local health care: Obamacare, the proposed merger of Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinic, Sansum Clinic merging with the Cancer Center, the installation of electronic medical record keeping, and the new campus being constructed on Foothill Road.

It has not been a quiet time, but Hazard has taken it all in stride, Ransohoff said.

Hazard graciously and humbly accepted the honor as Woman of the Year.

“I credit my late parents, my husband Bob (who hasn’t had a home cooked meal in ages), Tom Fly, Maryann Schall, and the Santa Barbara Foundation for their unwavering support and guidance,” she said.

Hazard has dedicated more than three decades to leadership roles in volunteerism and public service, with the past 15 years devoted to Sansum Clinic, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Hazard has worked to make the organizations more efficient and able to better reach and help their clients.

She grew up in Walla Walla, Washington and received a bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology from Washington State University and a master’s degree in accounting/finance from American University in Washington, D.C.

“I have lived in many interesting and wonderful cities during my career and lifetime, but no community has the soul of Santa Barbara,” she said. Hazard said she believes the people of Santa Barbara are committed to finding solutions, with a civic pride here unlike anything she has experienced in other communities.

Next, Ed McKinley introduced and presented the 73rd Man of the Year Award to Ed Birch.

McKinley described Birch’s philanthropy and leadership, as well as his commitment to a cycling group founded decades ago.

Birch has provided a variety of volunteer service and leadership to nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara over many decades, including the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, Community Arts Music Association, Westmont College, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, and Child Abuse Listening & Mediation.

This work is in addition to his role as president and CEO of the Samuel B. and Margaret C. Mosher Foundation.

Upon acceptance of the award, Birch said, “I am truly humbled. Those preceding me have been such strong advocates for Santa Barbara, including Dwight Murphy, Pearl Chase, Michael and Anne Towbes, the Emmons, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, and so many others.

“I credit any accomplishments to my partner of 67 years Susie who I met in the fifth grade,” he said.

“My wife has been my moral compass. I have been truly blessed to work side by side, hand in glove with so many of the dedicated citizens and volunteers in this room today.”

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara County through philanthropy.

As the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector, and solving community problems.

