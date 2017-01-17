Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:58 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Extends Nomination Deadline for 74th Man & Woman of Year

By Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | January 17, 2017 | 1:32 p.m.

The Santa Foundation has announced the deadline for nominations for the 74th Man & Woman of the Year has been extended to noon Jan. 25. Nominations will be accepted online at  http://www.sbfoundation.org/MW74.

The Man & Woman of the Year awards honor extraordinary service and voluntarism in Santa Barbara. Past recipients were volunteers who served Santa Barbara and strengthened the community by mentoring children, caring for people in need, responding in time of disaster, and promoting education.

Nominations are open to any Santa Barbara resident whose service represents a meaningful commitment to the community; addresses a real community need or enhances the quality of life in Santa Barbara; or has involved acts of generosity, kindness or innovation.

Names of the award recipients will be revealed prior to the award ceremony, which will be held during an 11:30 a.m. luncheon at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino, on Wednesday, March 8. Tickets will be available for purchase on Jan. 21.

Nominations for the Man & Woman of the Year are confidential. For more information about the awards or reception, contact Madison Martin at the Santa Barbara Foundation, 880-9380, or email [email protected]
 
The 74th Man & Woman of the Year reception is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and Montecito Bank & Trust; invitations are sponsored by Bryant & Sons.

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of Santa Barbara County residents through philanthropy. As the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector and solving community problems.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 