Santa Barbara Foundation Extends Nomination Deadline for 74th Man & Woman of Year

The Santa Foundation has announced the deadline for nominations for the 74th Man & Woman of the Year has been extended to noon Jan. 25. Nominations will be accepted online at http://www.sbfoundation.org/MW74.

The Man & Woman of the Year awards honor extraordinary service and voluntarism in Santa Barbara. Past recipients were volunteers who served Santa Barbara and strengthened the community by mentoring children, caring for people in need, responding in time of disaster, and promoting education.

Nominations are open to any Santa Barbara resident whose service represents a meaningful commitment to the community; addresses a real community need or enhances the quality of life in Santa Barbara; or has involved acts of generosity, kindness or innovation.

Names of the award recipients will be revealed prior to the award ceremony, which will be held during an 11:30 a.m. luncheon at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Coral Casino, on Wednesday, March 8. Tickets will be available for purchase on Jan. 21.

Nominations for the Man & Woman of the Year are confidential. For more information about the awards or reception, contact Madison Martin at the Santa Barbara Foundation, 880-9380, or email [email protected]



The 74th Man & Woman of the Year reception is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and Montecito Bank & Trust; invitations are sponsored by Bryant & Sons.

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of Santa Barbara County residents through philanthropy. As the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector and solving community problems.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.