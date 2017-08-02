Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:53 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Gives Grant to Rona Barrett Foundation

By Dick Guttman/Rona Menashe for Rona Barrett Foundation | August 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Following the success of its Benefit Concert featuring the Count Basie Orchestra and vocalist Paula Cole, the Rona Barrett Foundation received another funding lift, becoming a recipient of the Santa Barbara Foundation's $5,000 Express Grant.

As the Rona Barrett Foundation projects growth and looks ahead to solidifying all facets of its operation, the grant will be earmarked for board development, governance and a strategic growth plan with the assistance of a professional facilitator.

Rona Barrett, CEO/founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation said she is grateful for the continued collaboration.

"I have nothing but admiration for the Santa Barbara Foundation," she said.

"They have been big supporters of the Rona Barrett Foundation from the first time I met its president Ron Gallo and shared with him our story of the vision and then the birthing of the Golden Inn & Village," she said.

"Just saying 'thank You' doesn't seem to be enough. So, thank you, thank you and thank you," Barrett said.

In December 2016, in partnership with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, the Rona Barrett Foundation completed the Golden Inn & Village, an affordable independent living senior campus in Santa Ynez Valley.

The facility is fully occupied with 63 residents and has a long waiting list for underserved seniors to become future residents.

The Santa Barbara Foundation, a longtime partner of the Rona Barrett Foundation's ground-breaking senior initiative, provided major funding support for the installation of a multiple elevator project within the Golden Inn & Village Campus.  

The Santa Barbara Foundation's mission, articulated by Kathy Simas, its North County director, "to strategically align the Express Grant investments to strengthen the organizational and programmatic capacity and effectiveness of organizations," complements the Rona Barrett Foundation's mission as it moves forward on its next project, Harry's House at the Golden Inn & Village — A home for Alzheimer's and Assisted Living.

Construction of Harry's House will complete the campus vision and is expected to break ground in 2018.

Founded some 17 years ago, through the efforts of entertainment news pioneer and journalist, and senior advocate, Barrett, along with other community leaders, the Rona Barrett Foundation's mission is to provide solutions to affordable housing, supportive services for in-need and at-risk seniors including Alzheimer's care.  

To learn more about the Rona Barrett Foundation, or tp make a donation to facilitate the growth of the foundation and Harry's House at The Golden Inn & Village, visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.

— Dick Guttman/Rona Menashe for Rona Barrett Foundation.

 

