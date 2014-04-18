Santa Barbara Foundation Honors 2014 Scholarship Award Recipients

“I believe being a role model requires a person of character who is willing to share themselves and their abilities with others,” award recipient Emma Andersen said. “It is about being involved and doing good things for the community.”

This sentiment is echoed by all of the Santa Barbara Foundation Spaulding, Fleischmann and Floro award recipients who have followed their passions in their willingness to give back to the communities they live in.

Most have donated their time and efforts to a variety of important issues and organizations, volunteering at Safety Town, the Lompoc Convalescent Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Good Samaritan Shelter, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Goleta Public Library, and Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, to name a few. For their great academic success and devotion to community service, each student was given a scholarship award.

The scholarship recipients are beneficiaries of forward thinking individuals whose bequests have a rich history of recognizing and rewarding extraordinary student achievement. In the case of Edward Spaulding, Max Fleischmann and Gwendolyn Floro, their wish to support academic excellence and community service in part contributes to the Santa Barbara Foundation’s ability to support academic achievement through scholarship awards.

“When we focus on education, we move in a direction that gets back to what made our country great — educating our children so that they might take their place as future leaders,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “I am hopeful that through their great achievements, these scholarship recipients will continue to lead all our communities forward.”

Fleischmann Award recipients are students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and commitment to community service. A $2,000 award was bestowed upon each of the 20 students.

The candidate from the Fleischmann pool receiving the highest rating from the Fleischmann Subcommittee is also awarded the Spaulding Award. The Spaulding Award carries an additional $1,000 award.

Floro Award recipients are students from the Santa Maria area who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and commitment to community service. For their efforts, each of these 19 students received a $2,500 award.

The Santa Barbara Foundation recognizes the importance of education and the strength that it brings to communities. Providing students with the opportunity to pursue continued education is key to giving them the skills they need to be productive individuals of this county. Thanks to the generosity of many donors and working in collaboration with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, last year the Santa Barbara Foundation awarded $1.6 million in student aid. Throughout its history, the Santa Barbara Foundation is proud to have awarded more than $40 million in scholarships and loans to local students.

Award Recipients

The recipient of the 2014 Spaulding Award is Samuel Andrew from Cabrillo High School.

The recipients of the 2014 Fleischmann Awards are: Anmole Ahdi from Dos Pueblos High School; Emma Andersen from Dunn High School; Grace Apostolopoulos from Santa Barbara High School; Foster Campbell from Santa Barbara High School; Kaileen Cruden from St. Joseph High School; Patricia Davis from Lompoc High School; Sara Doyle from dos Pueblos High School; Ivy Hirsch from Santa Barbara High School; Tina Javanbakht from Dos Pueblos High School; Kyle Kovacs from Dos Pueblos High School; Matthew McFadden from San Marcos High School; Laurel Mead from San Marcos High School; Molly Miller from Carpinteria High School; Jorge Moran from Pioneer Valley High School; Emerson Pizzinat from San Marcos High School; Sarah Rich from San Marcos High School; Alex Rickman from Dos Pueblos High School; David Wagstaffe from Santa Ynez Valley High School; and Natalie Wilkie from Dos Pueblos High School.

The recipients of the 2014 Floro Awards are: Marie Aguinaldo from St. Joseph High School; Rebecca Aldrich from Ernest Righetti High School; Angelica Castro from Pioneer Valley High School; Kaileen Cruden from St. Joseph High School; Hayden Downum from Orcutt Academy Charter High School; Diana Farfan-Ayala from Pioneer Valley High School; Samantha Galicinao from Santa Maria High School; Enrique Jacobo-Gonzalez from Santa Maria High School; Andrew Kufeldt from Orcutt Academy Charter High School; Brad Kufeldt from Orcutt Academy Charter High School; Alexis Laggren from St. Joseph High School; Jorge Moran from Pioneer Valley High School; Alyssa Moreno from Orcutt Academy Charter High School; Stephany Rubio from Pioneer Valley High School; Kylie Sagisi from Ernest Righetti High School; Nancy Sandoval from Orcutt Academy Charter High School; Hannah Savaso from Ernest Righetti High School; Ciara Smith from Pioneer Valley High School; and Lesther Lem Valenzuela from Ernest Righetti High School.

— Jessica Tade is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.