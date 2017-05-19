Santa Barbara Foundation Honors Students for Community Service, Academic Achievements

If 800, 1,000 or even 1,800 hours of community service in a high school career sounds like a lot, try logging them while maintaining a stellar academic record.

Twenty-six seniors from across Santa Barbara County who achieved an impressive balance of volunteering and good grades were honored by the Santa Barbara Foundation Thursday afternoon with its Fleischmann Awards, a decades-old program that provides $2,500 scholarships for higher education.

Some 3,500 students applied, according to Candace Winkler, head of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, which administers the Santa Barbara Foundation’s scholarships.

That less-than-1-percent acceptance rate meant those gathered in the Foundation House’s backyard for the awards ceremony were “the cream of the cream,” as Winkler put it.

The scholarships were named after Max Fleischmann, Santa Barbara Foundation founder, industrialist and humanitarian. The Spaulding Award, bestowed on the top Fleischmann recipient, honors Edward Spaulding, the foundation’s first executive director.

“Giving out scholarships always gives us a special thrill, because of the deep connection between higher education, education in general and the strength of our democracy,” Ron Gallo, the foundation’s current executive director, told the gathering of students and parents.

“It’s something that has always distinguished this country: that every time we have educated more people, brought more people into higher education, we have made great leaps forward as a country.”

In a commencement-style address, Santa Barbara Foundation board trustee and former Deckers Brands CEO Angel Martinez argued that what got award recipients to the ceremony was different from what they’ll need to achieve their future goals.

“What got you here? You know this: intelligence, hard work, opportunities, loving parents and family members, some good luck,” he said. “Again, you’ve figure that out so far. But what will get you there? Belief, empathy, attitude, and leadership.”

Taking home the Spaulding Award was UC Berkeley-bound Delaney Werner of San Marcos High School, a 4-year track and field varsity athlete with over 800 hours of volunteering at organizations such as Storyteller Children’s Center, Dream Foundation and Safety Town.

For Dos Pueblos High School’s Ricardo Carrillo, who plans to study biological sciences at the University of San Francisco, academics and his 1,000-plus hours with the Santa Barbara Zoo and Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network required understanding his own limits and, above all, excellent time management.

“That’s a crucial thing if you want to make sure you can keep all your commitments and make sure you are the best you can be so other people see you like that,” he said.​

