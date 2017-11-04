Santa Barbara Foundation Honors Those Who Care for Community

James H. Bray, Agnes Grogan and Delores and Jerry Luis were honored for their work in the community at the 2017 Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon hosted by the Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Maria Times, Nov. 2 at the Santa Maria Country Club.

"Generous and caring — that is the soul of our community," Ron Gallo, Santa Barbara Foundation president/CEO, said at the event.

"The people being honored here today are such a vivid example of the good we can do for each other and for our collective future," he said.

"Philanthropy is and always will be at the heart of what we do at the Santa Barbara Foundation, and we will continue to be guided by community first, innovation, listening, transparency and clarity," he said.

Honoree Bray is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel and former employee of Pacific Coast Energy Company.

An active member of the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club, Bray and his wife, Denise, are also involved with the Boys & Girls Club, Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Allan Hancock College Foundation, Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts Foundation, and VTC Enterprises.

As remarkable as Bray's service to the community is, one act of kindness stands out, the foundation noted. When his wife was in need of a kidney transplant, Bray didn't think twice before giving her one of his.

Bray credits his philanthropic spirit to his father and grandfather. "My father and granddaddies were elected officials when I was growing up in Georgia," Bray said.

"I think it was watching them that really motivated me to become more involved in my community," he said.

Honoree Grogan is a beloved figure in the community and the first executive director of the Hancock College Foundation.

When Grogan and her late husband, Bob Grogan, moved to Santa Maria, she was hesitant to call it home. However, she soon discovered her passion for teaching and for making difference in the lives of young people.

"Everyone deserves a higher education," she said. "These young people are our future voters, community leaders, and parents."

On a path and not taking no for an answer, Grogan began asking for money to fund scholarships. With her tenacity and vision, the Hancock College Foundation became a reality and has made college a possibility for so many.

Honorees Delores and Jerry Luis are Orcutt natives. The high school sweethearts have been on a journey of philanthropy for some 60 years. If there's a cause in need of support, they can be counted on to lend a hand, the foundation said.

"From supporting Cruzin' for Life, GenSpan, Minerva Club, St. Joseph High School, attending the annual Joe White Memorial Dinner, to walking a dog who lives at the animal shelter, we are honored to give back to our community," said Delores Luis.

While they support a multitude of nonprofits and civic organizations in Santa Maria Valley, Oasis Senior Center has their hearts.

Along with Alice Shaw and Ken Parker, Jerry's parents, Anita and Cerfee Luis, were instrumental in the development of Oasis, the largest senior center in northern Santa Barbara County. Oasis started out with only two buildings and now boasts five.

The center is a place where seniors can dance, play bridge, exercise, take arts and crafts classes, learn new things and make new friends. Delores Luis said, "We are so honored to have been able to help the center grow."

— Lisa Dulyea for Santa Barbara Foundation.