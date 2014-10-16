Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Makes Investments Totaling More Than $7.8 Million Throughout County

By Lynn Penkingcarn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | October 16, 2014 | 12:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation and its donor investors continue their commitment to the well-being and vibrancy of Santa Barbara County as reflected in grantmaking since April. Focused on having a high impact on critical community issues, the foundation has distributed more than $7.8 million through its discretionary and donor funds.

“By employing a wide variety of tools to build strategic philanthropy, the foundation is helping to bring about a future for Santa Barbara that is sustainable, vibrant and full of possibility,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “A great community foundation must be intentional about keeping up with community changes; about continually acquiring knowledge and expertise; and about finding new ways for philanthropy to work for donor investors, for those working in the social sector, and ultimately, for the people and communities it serves.”

As the third quarter comes to a close, the Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to share the following community investments made between April and October:

» Through donor advised funds, donor designated funds and field of interest funds, the foundation made grants totaling more than $5.8 million. This included nearly $1 million given to arts, culture and the humanities; more than $2.9 million given to education and youth development; more than $400,000 given to the environment and animals; and nearly $900,000 granted to health and human services.

» The foundation has partnered with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Community Environmental Council and the Orfalea Foundation to develop a countywide food action plan. This plan will address every aspect of Santa Barbara County’s food system to support healthy people, a healthy economy and a healthy environment.

» EnergyPartners Fund (a committee advised fund at the foundation) recently awarded over $26,000 in grants to 19 STEM programs in Santa Barbara County. In addition, two grants totaling nearly $80,000 went to UC Santa Barbara’s Family Ultimate Science Exploration program and to Santa Maria Bonita School District’s Reasoning Mind elementary school math program.

» Convened 24 mental health and substance use treatment organizations, 16 of whom have agreed to participate in a business readiness survey that will measure their effectiveness in nine areas. At the end of the process, they will work with a national health care consulting group to increase their capacity and services.

» Awarded the Marian Medical Center Foundation a $50,000 grant to launch the Chronic Care Program for Northern Santa Barbara County caregivers, which will serve as a model for other communities seeking to create a saftey net for family caregivers.

» Supported Santa Barbara Channelkeeper with a grant to create a new market for marine protected area eco-tours and provide opportunities for people to experience the marine environment firsthand.

— Lynn Penkingcarn is the communications and marketing officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 