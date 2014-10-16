Santa Barbara Foundation Makes Investments Totaling More Than $7.8 Million Throughout County

The Santa Barbara Foundation and its donor investors continue their commitment to the well-being and vibrancy of Santa Barbara County as reflected in grantmaking since April. Focused on having a high impact on critical community issues, the foundation has distributed more than $7.8 million through its discretionary and donor funds.

“By employing a wide variety of tools to build strategic philanthropy, the foundation is helping to bring about a future for Santa Barbara that is sustainable, vibrant and full of possibility,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “A great community foundation must be intentional about keeping up with community changes; about continually acquiring knowledge and expertise; and about finding new ways for philanthropy to work for donor investors, for those working in the social sector, and ultimately, for the people and communities it serves.”

As the third quarter comes to a close, the Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to share the following community investments made between April and October:

» Through donor advised funds, donor designated funds and field of interest funds, the foundation made grants totaling more than $5.8 million. This included nearly $1 million given to arts, culture and the humanities; more than $2.9 million given to education and youth development; more than $400,000 given to the environment and animals; and nearly $900,000 granted to health and human services.

» The foundation has partnered with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Community Environmental Council and the Orfalea Foundation to develop a countywide food action plan. This plan will address every aspect of Santa Barbara County’s food system to support healthy people, a healthy economy and a healthy environment.

» EnergyPartners Fund (a committee advised fund at the foundation) recently awarded over $26,000 in grants to 19 STEM programs in Santa Barbara County. In addition, two grants totaling nearly $80,000 went to UC Santa Barbara’s Family Ultimate Science Exploration program and to Santa Maria Bonita School District’s Reasoning Mind elementary school math program.

» Convened 24 mental health and substance use treatment organizations, 16 of whom have agreed to participate in a business readiness survey that will measure their effectiveness in nine areas. At the end of the process, they will work with a national health care consulting group to increase their capacity and services.

» Awarded the Marian Medical Center Foundation a $50,000 grant to launch the Chronic Care Program for Northern Santa Barbara County caregivers, which will serve as a model for other communities seeking to create a saftey net for family caregivers.

» Supported Santa Barbara Channelkeeper with a grant to create a new market for marine protected area eco-tours and provide opportunities for people to experience the marine environment firsthand.

— Lynn Penkingcarn is the communications and marketing officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.