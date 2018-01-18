Santa Barbara Foundation Names New Trustees

The Rev. Randall Day, Danna McGrew and Ginger Salazar have joined the Santa Barbara Foundation Board of Trustees, the foundation has announced.

Selected for their professional leadership and volunteer service in Santa Barbara County, the new trustees will help guide the foundation's philanthropic services and community investments, the foundation said. They begin their three-year term this month.

"The foundation is excited to welcome three new trustees who join us as we begin the pursuit of the bold goals set forth by the strategic planning process," said Ron Gallo, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"There are many exciting changes ahead and the fresh perspective and expertise provided by these individuals will no doubt prove to be invaluable as we continue to shape the future of our work in the community in 2018," he said.

The foundation offered its thanks to James Morouse, who has served as board chair the past three years, for the wisdom and leadership he has provided to throughout the strategic planning process as well as in numerous other ways.

The foundation also announced its new elected officers for 2018: Diane Adam, board chair; Pamela Gann, vice chair; Stephen Hicks, treasurer; and Susan T. Richards, secretary.

The Rev. Day has served as rector of St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos since 2008 and is a priest of the Episcopal Church in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

He currently serves on the board of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation and recently served on the board and as president of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition and on the board of the Los Olivos Chamber of Commerce.

He is a member of Los Olivos Rotary and a board member of the Los Olivos Rotary Foundation. He is also participating in a community conversation on inclusion in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Day has served on the boards of numerous church, community and governmental organizations throughout 32 years of ordained ministry and has developed a range of programs to address community needs.

In addition to an undergraduate degree in English and communications, he holds two master's degrees in modern letters and theology and a doctorate in ministry, specializing in congregational development.

For nearly 20 years, Day has engaged in the study and application of Bowen Family Systems Theory in organizational settings.

Among various awards and other recognition, Day's favorite has been New Jersey's Bergen County Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance Committee Award for Outstanding Service in Bringing People of Diverse Cultures Together.

Prior to ordination, Day worked as a backpacking guide and chief ranger at Philmont, the Boy Scouts of America's national high adventure base in New Mexico's Sangre de Christo Mountains.

He also managed five sportfishing lodges in Alaska's Katmai National Park. His husband is William Hurbaugh.

McGrew is a CPA with Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP and has been a partner since 2007. As a partner in the firm's audit department, McGrew uses creative approaches to highlight opportunities for improvement in her client's operations, the foundation said.

McGrew is responsible for the development and continued growth of the firm's client accounting services department. She also spearheads the firm's technology vertical, the foundation said.



McGrew is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs. She was named accountant of the year by the California Special District Association (CSDA).

She was also named Who's Who in Professional Services and one of the Top 50 Women in Business by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

A native of Santa Barbara, McGrew is involved in the local community. She is on the board of directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the Storyteller Children's Center Board of Directors, and the South Coast Business & Technology Awards steering and nominating committees.

She is a graduate of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

McGrew graduated from UCSB in 1991, receiving a BA in business economics, with an emphasis in accounting.

Salazar was born and raised in Lompoc and returned to Santa Barbara County 11 years ago with her husband Brett Matthews and four children.

She holds a BA in economics from Stanford University and has served on the local boards of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

She also fills leadership and service roles at her children's schools and on behalf of her alma mater, Lompoc High School.

Salazar started her professional career working in brand management and marketing for Procter & Gamble.

She then moved into an entrepreneurial role as co-founder of Imagitas, Inc., a direct-marketing company that formed innovative public-private partnerships with the government.

Imagitas received the White House Hammer Award from Vice President Al Gore, and was recognized by Congress for making government work more efficiently and cost less.

She has served on the boards of Prevent Child Abuse America, Innovative Intelcom Inc., and Imagitas, Inc., and is currently co-chair for the LEAD Council at Stanford University.

At present, Salazar provides branding, marketing and strategic planning direction for a portfolio of companies.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.