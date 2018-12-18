Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Foundation Names Two New Trustees

By Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Donna France Click to view larger
Donna France
Ernesto Paredes Click to view larger
Ernesto Paredes

The Santa Barbara Foundation had named Donna France and Ernesto Paredes to its Board of Trustees. Selected for their professional leadership and volunteer service in Santa Barbara County, the two will begin their first three-year term in January.

“With the addition of Ms. France and Mr. Paredes, the foundation continues its commitment to ensuring that its senior governing body is a group of highly regarded individuals who are knowledgeable, experienced, and passionate about the people and communities of the region, and represent the diversity of our county,” said Ron Gallo, president/CEO.

“Together with their colleague trustees, the Foundation is in good hands as it pursues the goals of its new strategic plan,” he said.

The foundation also thanks outgoing trustees Gretchen Milligan and Robert Skinner for providing insight and leadership throughout their nine years of service on the Santa Barbara Foundation Board.

France and her husband Greg own and operate a family farming business in the Santa Maria Valley. The Frances moved to Santa Maria more than 20 years ago, and began their agricultural business in 2004, focusing on growing conventional strawberries. Today, they farm some 900 acres devoted to conventional and organic strawberries.
 
France serves those in her community in a variety of ways. She was introduced to the nonprofit sector in 1998 and began her role as a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV).

Over two decades of service with BGCSMV, she has served a number of roles including chief volunteer officer.

She has been a board member for several organizations including Marian Medical Foundation, California Women for Agriculture, and AgSafe. She is a graduate of the California Agricultural Leadership Program Class 38, and is a member of the inaugural class of the WomenAg Leadership Academy.

France has received awards and recognitions, including the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley Business of the Year, 2017 Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Large Employer of the Year, and 2014 Santa Barbara County Farmer of the Year.

Most recently, the Frances received Santa Barbara Foundation’s 2018 Celebrate Philanthropy Award.
 
Paredes is currently the executive director of Easy Lift Transportation, where he is entering his 25th year.

He is known for his educating, supporting and mentoring of individuals and agencies in the nonprofit sector. As a Santa Barbara County native, his primary goal is to identify and address unmet needs in the community and organize collaborating partnerships to execute solutions.
 
Majoring in gerontology at the University of Southern California, he discovered his love for working with and serving those experiencing the aging process. Paredes has served on nonprofit boards and committees such as Hospice of Santa Barbara, Family Service Agency, Special Olympics of Santa Barbara and Hillside House.

He also serves on the Cottage Heath Board of Directors and holds volunteer roles with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Leadership Council, Future Leaders of America, Executive Director Roundtable, and Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.
 
Paredes has been recognized on the local, state and national levels including: The Independent’s Local Hero, Court TV’s Everyday Hero, San Marcos Royal Pride Foundation’s Community Leader Award, Distinguished Leader by Leadership Santa Barbara County, and most recently the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Man of the Year award.

For more about Santa Barbara Foundation, visit SBFoundation.org.

— Jordan Killebrew for Santa Barbara Foundation.

 

