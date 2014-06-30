Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk Call for Nominations for Man and Woman of Year

By Jessica Tade for the Santa Barbara Foundation | June 30, 2014 | 4:44 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation and Noozhawk invite nominations for the 72nd Annual Man and Woman of the Year. This honor is one of the city’s most prestigious awards.

This important community award highlights the spirit of volunteerism by honoring those who have made significant and positive impact on the community through their volunteer efforts.

There are many in our community who give generously of their time and talent to important causes — this annual event celebrates everyone while also highlighting the work of one man and one woman who embody this powerful message through their exemplary volunteer efforts.

Recent past winners include Anne Smith Towbes, Bill Cirone, Patricia MacFarlane, Gerd Jordano, Jane Habermann, Robert Emmons, Léni Fé Bland, Marshall Rose, Susan Gulbransen, Peter MacDougall and Sue Adams. All past winners are listed on the Santa Barbara Foundation website.

Nomination criteria and forms can be found online by clicking here. One may also call the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805.963.1873 to receive a form through email. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26.

All nominations will be kept confidential, and the Man and Woman of the Year will be revealed at a luncheon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Mark your calendar, save the date and make your nominations!

— Jessica Tade is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

