Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Pays Tribute with Outdoor Mural in Lompoc

Painting on the Paulin’s Building honors the city's service clubs for their history and tradition

By Jessica Tade for the Santa Barbara Foundation | September 17, 2012 | 6:59 p.m.

As many Lompoc residents know, historic Old Town is alive with artistic splendor, thanks in part to a mural project that was started years ago.

The city boasts both aesthetic beauty and preserved history through this revitalization effort. In keeping with the intent of the original mural project, the Santa Barbara Foundation Lompoc Affiliate, in partnership with the Lompoc Mural Society, sponsored a new mural that has been painted on the Paulin’s Building at the corner of North I and West Ocean avenues.

On Saturday, master mural artist David Blodgett supervised the completion of a 20-foot-by-50-foot mural painted by local, volunteer artists. Community members gathered throughout the day to watch the mural become a reality.

No stranger to Lompoc murals, Blodgett was also the master artist on the 2005 History of Medicine in the Lompoc Valley mural and the 2010 Lompoc Pioneers: The Moore Family Legacy mural.

The mural is the result of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Thanks for Caring Award, established to highlight and acknowledge a group of “unsung heroes” for their contributions to the Lompoc community. This year, the affiliate chose to honor the traditional service clubs for their lengthy history of broad-based community service.

Award recipients included the Rotary Club of Lompoc, the Rotary Club of Vandenberg Village, the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, the Lompoc Host Lions Club and the Vandenberg Village Lions Club. Most of these clubs hold weekly meetings with programs, hold fundraisers and socials, and work on a variety of projects in the community.

“This event recognized historic service organizations, while celebrating art in the Lompoc community,” said Kathy Simas, north county director of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Through the mural, we hope to recognize what has been accomplished over time and encourage the community to look for opportunities for active community involvement in whatever club or avenue they might choose.”

“The mural is a celebration of what can be accomplished by caring residents working together,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The mural celebrates community projects and events, community beautification and a spirit of camaraderie.”

The mural is now a permanent fixture in the community, a reminder of the continued good work of caring Lompoc residents.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 