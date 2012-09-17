Santa Barbara Foundation Pays Tribute with Outdoor Mural in Lompoc

Painting on the Paulin’s Building honors the city's service clubs for their history and tradition

As many Lompoc residents know, historic Old Town is alive with artistic splendor, thanks in part to a mural project that was started years ago.

The city boasts both aesthetic beauty and preserved history through this revitalization effort. In keeping with the intent of the original mural project, the Santa Barbara Foundation Lompoc Affiliate, in partnership with the Lompoc Mural Society, sponsored a new mural that has been painted on the Paulin’s Building at the corner of North I and West Ocean avenues.

On Saturday, master mural artist David Blodgett supervised the completion of a 20-foot-by-50-foot mural painted by local, volunteer artists. Community members gathered throughout the day to watch the mural become a reality.

No stranger to Lompoc murals, Blodgett was also the master artist on the 2005 History of Medicine in the Lompoc Valley mural and the 2010 Lompoc Pioneers: The Moore Family Legacy mural.

The mural is the result of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Thanks for Caring Award, established to highlight and acknowledge a group of “unsung heroes” for their contributions to the Lompoc community. This year, the affiliate chose to honor the traditional service clubs for their lengthy history of broad-based community service.

Award recipients included the Rotary Club of Lompoc, the Rotary Club of Vandenberg Village, the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, the Lompoc Host Lions Club and the Vandenberg Village Lions Club. Most of these clubs hold weekly meetings with programs, hold fundraisers and socials, and work on a variety of projects in the community.

“This event recognized historic service organizations, while celebrating art in the Lompoc community,” said Kathy Simas, north county director of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “Through the mural, we hope to recognize what has been accomplished over time and encourage the community to look for opportunities for active community involvement in whatever club or avenue they might choose.”

“The mural is a celebration of what can be accomplished by caring residents working together,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “The mural celebrates community projects and events, community beautification and a spirit of camaraderie.”

The mural is now a permanent fixture in the community, a reminder of the continued good work of caring Lompoc residents.

— Jessica Tade is the communications and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Foundation.