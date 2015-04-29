Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Releases Quarter Report of Donor Contributions, Charitable Investments

By Judy Taggart for the Santa Barbara Foundation | April 29, 2015 | 9:49 a.m.

To keep the community connected to the important work of the Santa Barbara Foundation, a quarterly report is being released to provide the public with timely information about donor contributions and charitable investments.

The report released Wednesday highlights the activities of the foundation and its donor partners during the first quarter of 2015.

“This new report is designed to share with the community the totality of our work. Every day we use our expertise to advise organizations, build partnerships, develop resources and steward millions of dollars that serve our county and beyond,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “As a community foundation we want to keep the public current on foundation activities, but more importantly, we want them to recognize the many ways we may be able to serve them as a community resource.”

The report states that together with its donors, the foundation distributed $7.7 million in grants in the first quarter. In total 542 grants were awarded to 337 organizations. Just over $3 million of these charitable investments went to support health and human services and $6.5 million in grants went to support Santa Barbara County nonprofits.

Other areas featured in the report include foundation-sponsored events and focus areas. It was reported that approximately 450 people attended events offered throughout the entire county.

“Whether informing the public or gathering community input, these events are part of the foundation’s commitment to strengthening the nonprofit sector,” said Jan Campbell, senior vice president of philanthropic services. “Every meeting we convene is an opportunity to connect with stakeholders.”

The first quarter report may be downloaded by clicking here. The foundation will publish each quarterly report in the month following the end of each quarter. The second quarter report is scheduled to be released in July.

— Judy Taggart is the director of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

