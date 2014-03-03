Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Forge Partnership to Expand Support

The Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation are pleased to announce a three-year partnership to expand grantmaking and focused resources for nonprofit organizations working in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

This collaboration between the two community foundations will serve as a catalyst for even greater community impact.

“Through this collaborative partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, we are illustrating the exciting and powerful role philanthropy can play, when strategically applied, in bringing about a future for Santa Barbara County that is sustainable, vibrant, and full of opportunities,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Building on a 23-year history of expertise about Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities and provision of critical funding for nonprofit services, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and its Board of Directors will now increase their philanthropic efforts with a Santa Barbara Foundation grant of $100,000 a year for three-years to augment grantmaking. From the yearly grant, $50,000 will be used to implement the Santa Barbara Foundation Express Grant program throughout the valley, while the remaining $50,000 will supplement regular grants made by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

“By partnering with the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation will be able to better support the philanthropic needs of the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos,” said Priscilla Higgins, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. “Working together we can accomplish so much more and we are delighted to have this opportunity.”

Santa Barbara Foundation Express Grants are awards with a short review period used to advance excellence in the social/nonprofit sector by improving organizational efficiencies and effectiveness; are linked to foundation initiatives or developing areas of interests; and can support non-deferred maintenance or emergency events. Organizations may apply for up to $10,000 in support. These funds may also be used to encourage new or innovative projects, joint/collaborative efforts, or projects that include other grant awards with a match requirement.

Organizations throughout Santa Barbara County wishing to apply for an Express Grant can submit an application any time throughout the calendar year through Nov. 3. The applications can be found online at each of the foundation’s websites.

Organizations from Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos should submit Express Grant applications directly to the Santa Ynez Vally Foundation. More information can be found by clicking here or by calling 805.688.2991.

Organizations from all other areas of the county should submit Express Grant applications directly to the Santa Barbara Foundation. More information can be found by clicking here.

— Jessica Tade is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Foundation.