Santa Barbara Foundation Taps Floro Scholarship Recipients

By Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | May 20, 2017 | 2:56 p.m.

Thirty five students from five Santa Maria high schools and three universities were selected for the Santa Barbara Foundation's 2017 Floro Awards, honoring academic excellence and dedication to community service.

The students were presented with the awards at a reception on May 16 at the Santa Maria Country Club.

"As the former Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent, I could not be more proud to address you, many of whom I know, and your families," said Phil Alvarado, trustee of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"I have seen how you strive and thrive to be the best and I could not be more honored to be in the room to congratulate you today," he said.

Floro award recipients each received a $2,500 scholarship. In total, $87,500 was distributed to recipients this year.

The scholarships were made possible through a legacy gift to the Santa Barbara Foundation from Gwendolyn Mae Shelly Floro.

Floro created an endowment to provide awards each year to students attending Santa Maria high schools who have demonstrated excellence in academics and community service.

"We are here to celebrate you, students and families, and your connection between hard work and voluntarism that will provide you with a good foundation for success," said Ron Gallo, President/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"This is exactly what Gwendolyn Floro believed in and while today you are a recipient, tomorrow you, too, may be a philanthropist like Floro and leave a lasting legacy for the next generation of leaders," Gallo said.

After accepting their awards, each student was asked to introduce themselves, where they will be attending college in the fall and their favorite volunteer experience.

While universities ranged from Stanford to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and top volunteer work spanned restoring dingo habitats in Australia to helping at Marian Regional Medical Center, all the students were thankful for the opportunity to continue working to make a positive difference and pursue their dreams.

"Getting a scholarship to further my education means so much to me because it opens doors that may have been shut and allows me to further my career," said Mariana De Leon Dominguez, a senior at Santa Maria High School.

"Education is everything and having the opportunity to continue studying will allow me to achieve my dreams and I could not be more grateful," said De Leon Dominguez, who will be attending Harvard University in the fall.

Working in collaboration with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and other donors, thousands of local students have benefited from more than $40 million in scholarships from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

2017 Floro Award Recipients:

Marie Aguinaldo, UCLA
Dominique Aranda, Pioneer Valley High School
Matthew Baker, Orcutt Academy High School
Cody Barnes, St. Joseph High School
Sophie Buelow, Ernest Righetti High School
Lara Carandang, Pioneer Valley High School
Lilibeth Cervantes-Aparicio, Pioneer Valley High School
Candice Corpuz, Pioneer Valley High School
Mariana De Leon Dominguez, Santa Maria High School
Ashley Domingo, Pioneer Valley High School
Iannah Dominguez, Santa Maria High School
Garrett Ederer, Orcutt Academy High School
Honor Fisher, Orcutt Academy High School
Lizette Grijalva, Santa Maria High School
Serena Guentz, Orcutt Academy High School
Isaiah Guerrero, Pioneer Valley High School
Diana Guzman Dominguez, Santa Maria High School
Joshua Hughes, Orcutt Academy High School
Alexandra Huitron-Salcedo, Ernest Righetti High School
Priscilla Miramontes, Santa Maria High School
Connor Morinini, St. Joseph High School
Andrew Myers, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
Angelika Pasion, California Lutheran University
Erika Robles-Rodriguez, Ernest Righetti High School
Erik Ruiz, Pioneer Valley High School
Lindsey San Juan, Ernest Righetti High School
Sarah Santiago, Orcutt Academy High School
Hannah Sardina, Pioneer Valley High School
Katelyn Smith, Pioneer Valley High School
Shannon Thomas, Orcutt Academy High School
Kiera Van Patten, Ernest Righetti High School
Sua Vargas Perez, Pioneer Valley High School
Madison Villa, Ernest Righetti High School
Mathew Vitty, St. Joseph High School
Reagan Wineman, Ernest Righetti High School

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 
