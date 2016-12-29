Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes Trustees Angel Martinez, Neil Dipaola and Robert Nakasone

The Santa Barbara Foundation is delighted to welcome Angel Martinez, Neil Dipaola and Robert Nakasone to its board of trustees.

Selected for their professional expertise and volunteer leadership in Santa Barbara County, the new trustees begin their three-year term in January and will help guide the foundation's philanthropic services and community investments.

"We welcome our newest trustees with open arms and are eager to learn from their unique experiences and perspectives so that, together, we can continue to support and strengthen Santa Barbara County," said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The foundation is also pleased to announce its elected officers for 2017: James Morouse, board chair; Diane Adam, vice chair; Stephen Hicks, treasurer; and Susan Richards, secretary.

Angel Martinez

Martinez served as president and chief executive officer of Deckers Outdoor Corp. from 2005 to 2016 and is currently an independent consultant. In 2008, Martinez was elected as chairman of the board of Deckers Outdoor Corp. and continues to serve as the nonexecutive chair.

Martinez also has served on the board of directors of Tupperware Brands Corp. since 1998 and served as the chairman of the board, CEO and president of Keen LLC, a company he co-founded and launched in April 2003. In addition, he serves on the boards of AHA! and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Throughout his 39 years of brand building in the footwear industry, he held numerous senior-level positions at Reebok International Ltd., including executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Reebok International Ltd. and president and CEO of The Rockport Co., a subsidiary of Reebok. He championed Reebok's human rights programs and served on the board of advisors of the Human Rights Award.

Martinez is credited with significantly diversifying Reebok's product offerings and was honored for his work in 1997 with the Man of the Year award and in 2011 was honored as Person of the Year from Footwear News, a leading trade publication in the footwear industry.

Neil Dipaola

As founder and CEO of Mesa Lane Partners and Prospect Hotels Inc., Dipaola has led the development of a number of high-profile public-private urban infill developments, hospitality developments and college housing communities. He was recently awarded California's highest honor — the Governor's Economic and Environmental Leadership Award by Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Environmental Protection Agency — for his pioneering work to develop net-zero energy buildings in California.

Dipaola's latest venture, AutoCamp, is a joint venture with U.S. travel trailer manufacturer Airstream Inc. to revitalize the outdoor travel and camping industry by bringing a new brand of outdoor hotels to national parks and state parks across the country.

Dipaola is a nationally recognized thought leader in California coastal land use policy, affordable housing law and sustainable development; and he is a frequent guest lecturer at UC Santa Barbara, the Donald Bren School of Environmental Science and Santa Barbara City College.

His real estate projects have received numerous industry awards for their attention to sustainability and use of contemporary design and architecture and have been featured in more than 100 periodicals, including such publications as Dwell, Forbes, Sunset Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine and the Wall Street Journal.

Dipaola is a trustee of the Dipaola Foundation, and his philanthropic spirit keeps him active with leadership roles in numerous nonprofit organizations. He has served on the Partnership Council for the Community Environmental Council, the KCRW Radio advisory board, the board of directors at the Environmental Defense Center and was a founding partner of Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara, a network of entrepreneurs who leverage charitable contributions and strategic partnerships to create a new model of "venture philanthropy."

Dipaola graduated with high honors from UCSB with dual degrees in environmental science and public policy and ethics, is a U.S. Green Building Council LEED accredited professional and a real estate broker. In his spare time, he is an avid big wave surfer, helicopter pilot, long-distance trail runner and freestyle downhill skier.

Robert Nakasone

Nakasone is the former CEO of Toys R Us Inc., where he led the global growth of the world's largest children's specialty retailer, serving as president of U.S. Toy Stores; vice chairman of Worldwide Toy Stores; president, COO and CEO. During his 14-year tenure, the company grew sevenfold and expanded internationally to more than 1,500 stores in 26 countries, including the creation of Babies R Us and toysrus.com.

He holds the distinction of being the first Asian-American (nonfounder) to be appointed CEO of a Fortune 100 service corporation in 1998. Previously, he held multiple senior management positions with the Jewel Food Stores, Osco/Savon Drug stores and the Brigham's Ice Cream Parlor division of the Jewel Companies. He currently serves on the board of Hormel Foods Corp. and has held board seats with six public companies, including Staples Inc., where he was a founding investor and board member. He is currently a principal of NAK Enterprises, an investment, consulting and advisory firm.

On the nonprofit side, he serves on the board of trustees of Claremont McKenna College and the board of directors of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Previously, he served on the boards of Direct Relief and Cottage Health as well as the honorary board of the Japanese American National Museum.

Nakasone has a bachelor's degree in economics from Claremont McKenna College and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Additionally, he has been the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Asian American Heritage Presidential Award (President George H.W. Bush) for Excellence in Business and the American Baseball Coaches Association Achievement Award.

He resides in Santa Barbara with his wife, Lynn. They have four married children and nine grandchildren.

The Santa Barbara Foundation was established in 1928 to enrich the lives of the people of Santa Barbara County through philanthropy. As the largest community foundation in the county and a major source of funding for local nonprofits, the foundation is committed to building philanthropy, strengthening the nonprofit sector and solving community problems.

— Tara Schoenborn is a communications officer for the Santa Barbara Foundation.