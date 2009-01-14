Santa Barbara Foundation’s Chuck Slosser Joins The Philanthropic Initiative

As a Senior Fellow, Slosser will counsel clients across the country.

Chuck Slosser, president emeritus of the Santa Barbara Foundation, has been named a Senior Fellow at The Philanthropic Initiative Inc.

Slosser will be joining Senior Fellows Charlie Collier, Paula Johnson, Laurie Lang, Sharon Cohen and Bob Hohler.

“After 18 years as president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, Chuck continues to inspire donors and grantseekers alike,” TPI President Ellen Remmer said. “We are honored to have him join the TPI team.”

Slosser’s legacy in California includes the establishment of The Foundation Roundtable (a regional association of grantmakers), the annual Partnership for Excellence Conference for the donor and nonprofit community, and the groundbreaking Care and Share program that gives every third-grade student in Santa Barbara County a hands-on grantmaking or volunteer experience.

At TPI, Slosser will build upon his work in the region and provide counsel for clients across the nation.

“At TPI, we are continually looking for philanthropic leaders with the vision and energy needed to push beyond the common theories and practice of the day, to continue the exploration and expansion of the field,” TPI founder Peter Karoff said, “and Chuck will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to our growing West Coast advising practice.”

Jim Coutre represents The Philanthropic Initiative.