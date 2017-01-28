Santa Barbara Foundation’s Jan Campbell Joins Goleta Chamber of Commerce Board

The Goleta Chamber of Commerce has inducted Jan Campbell to its 2017 board of directors. Campbell is chief philanthropic officer and senior vice president of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Campbell’s decision to use her leadership experience to guide and strengthen local economic development reflects the foundation’s desire to work with chambers of commerce and businesses throughout Santa Barbara County in addressing critical community needs and building philanthropic capital in the region.



“I am honored to be a part of the leadership of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce,” Campbell said.

“The Santa Barbara Foundation has partnered with the chamber on projects such as the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet and the Business Giving Roundtable, and I am looking forward to working with Goleta’s community leaders and public officials in service to ‘the Good Land,’” she added.

In addition to Campbell’s new position on the Goleta chamber board, the foundation will be renewing and expanding its commitment to the eight other chambers of commerce across the county.

Believing that building a strong philanthropic culture relies on thriving local businesses and a successful economy, the Santa Barbara Foundation also supports the Business Giving Roundtable in which local business leaders share approaches to corporate social responsibility, employee volunteerism and other business philanthropy.

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.