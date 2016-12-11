Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:01 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation’s Lynette Muscio is Fundraiser of Year

By Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation | December 11, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter named Lynnette Muscio, director of development for the Santa Barbara Foundation, "Fundraiser of the Year" at its 2016 National Philanthropy Day.

"Through her skills in planned giving and her efforts to connect donors with causes they care about, Lynette exemplifies what it means to be a great fundraiser and advocate for philanthropy," said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"We congratulate Lynette on this well-deserved recognition and are proud to have her as part of our team."

Muscio began her development career at the Marian Medical Center Foundation as the annual giving coordinator and was promoted to executive director in 2007.

In 2011, she came to the Santa Barbara Foundation as director of development. Since then, she has played a key role in expanding and refining advancement efforts in northern Santa Barbara County.

Her leadership in opening donor advised funds, establishing agency endowment programs, organizing events like Celebrate Philanthropy and deepening and expanding relationships with donors has made her an integral part of the philanthropic community as a whole.

"Lynette represents the very best of donor-centered, ethical fundraising," said Rebecca Merrell, executive vice president and regional director for Netzel Grigsby Associates, Inc., in nominating Muscio for the award. "She always wants what's best for the donor, she lifts up philanthropy and is a great standard bearer for the field."

National Philanthropy Day recognizes the impact that philanthropy, and those who make philanthropy possible, have on society. This year, the AFP Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter celebrates its 30th anniversary honoring groups and individuals lwho have enhanced philanthropy and ethical fundraising in their communities.

Other award winners of the 2016 National Philanthropy Day are:

Philanthropist of the Year: Sharon and David Bradford, Keets and Hugh Cassar
Volunteer of the Year: Carol Kallman, Tina and Andy Killion
Youth in Philanthropy: Paloma Angel, Interface Children & Family Services' Youth Advisory

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 