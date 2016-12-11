Santa Barbara Foundation’s Lynette Muscio is Fundraiser of Year

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter named Lynnette Muscio, director of development for the Santa Barbara Foundation, "Fundraiser of the Year" at its 2016 National Philanthropy Day.

"Through her skills in planned giving and her efforts to connect donors with causes they care about, Lynette exemplifies what it means to be a great fundraiser and advocate for philanthropy," said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

"We congratulate Lynette on this well-deserved recognition and are proud to have her as part of our team."

Muscio began her development career at the Marian Medical Center Foundation as the annual giving coordinator and was promoted to executive director in 2007.

In 2011, she came to the Santa Barbara Foundation as director of development. Since then, she has played a key role in expanding and refining advancement efforts in northern Santa Barbara County.

Her leadership in opening donor advised funds, establishing agency endowment programs, organizing events like Celebrate Philanthropy and deepening and expanding relationships with donors has made her an integral part of the philanthropic community as a whole.

"Lynette represents the very best of donor-centered, ethical fundraising," said Rebecca Merrell, executive vice president and regional director for Netzel Grigsby Associates, Inc., in nominating Muscio for the award. "She always wants what's best for the donor, she lifts up philanthropy and is a great standard bearer for the field."

National Philanthropy Day recognizes the impact that philanthropy, and those who make philanthropy possible, have on society. This year, the AFP Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter celebrates its 30th anniversary honoring groups and individuals lwho have enhanced philanthropy and ethical fundraising in their communities.

Other award winners of the 2016 National Philanthropy Day are:

Philanthropist of the Year: Sharon and David Bradford, Keets and Hugh Cassar

Volunteer of the Year: Carol Kallman, Tina and Andy Killion

Youth in Philanthropy: Paloma Angel, Interface Children & Family Services' Youth Advisory

— Tara Schoenborn for the Santa Barbara Foundation.