Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 101 Shut Downs for Accident Investigation

Northbound freeway near Santa Barbara closes while investigators probe accident that sent 4 to hospital

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:07 p.m. | July 17, 2013 | 8:09 a.m.

A portion of Highway 101 shut down late Wednesday night to allow for follow-up investigation of a series of accidents that sent four people to the hospital and led to one arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Alejandro Morales-Moscaira

The closure, involving the northbound lanes just west of Santa Barbara, began at 10 p.m., said CHP Officer James Richards.

Traffic was taken off the freeway at Highway 154, and allowed back on at El Sueno Road, he said.

Five vehicles were involved in the series of four separate collisions that began at about 4:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway near El Sueno, Richards said.

The incident was triggered by a single-vehicle accident involving a Toyota sedan driven by Alejandro Morales-Moscaira of Isla Vista, Richards said. His vehicle struck the right guard rail, and came to rest in the traffic lanes, perpendicular to approaching traffic.

Morales-Moscaira and a passenger, Edward Moscaira-Hernandez, the registered owner of the vehicle, were standing on the side of the freeway after the wreck, Richards said.

Another vehicle, driven by Eileen M. Huddleston, 54, of Moreno Valley, then came along and slammed into the darkened wreckage, which was blocking the freeway lanes, Richards said.

Moments later, another northbound vehicle, driven by Chandler P. Guilbeault, 37, of Goleta, came upon the accident scene, braking quickly and steering to the left to avoid a collision, Richards said.

However, a vehicle that was following, driven by Kyle Ong, 28, of Santa Barbara, slammed into the rear of Guilbeault’s vehicle, he said.

The final collision occurred when a fifth vehicle, driven by Margarita Ramirez, 39, of Santa Barbara, struck the wreckage of the first two vehicles, Richards said.

Ong was trapped in the wreckage of his vehicle, and had to be extricated by firefighters, Richards said.

He suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Huddleston, Ramirez and Morales-Moscaira suffered minor to moderate injuries, and also were hospitalized, Sadecki said.

Morales-Moscaira was unlicensed, and also was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Richards said.

The northbound freeway remained shut down Monday until about 7 a.m., causing major back-ups in the morning commuter traffic.

Richards said he did not know how long the Monday night closure would last.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 