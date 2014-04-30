City of Santa Barbara Offering Two Days of Free E-Waste Collection

As part of its commitment to providing the most accessible and comprehensive waste recycling options possible, the City of Santa Barbara is sponsoring a free two-day e-waste collection event open to all area residents and businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, May 2-3, in the Sears parking lot at 3845 State St.

The drive-through collection is open to all area residents and businesses.

E-waste is anything that runs on a plug or batteries.

» Items accepted: televisions, computer monitors, computers (CPUs)*, laptops*, keyboards, printers, mice, hard drives*, fax machines, microwave ovens, DVD players, VCRs, cables and cords, telephones, cell phones, radios, shredders, stereo components, power supplies, and all small business and consumer electronic devices. (*Note: All hard drives will be completely destroyed and recycled according to FACTA standards.)

» Items not accepted: large appliances (such as ovens and fridges), toner cartridges, fluorescent bulbs, media (DVDs, CDs, disks, etc.) or batteries of any kind. For disposal options for these items, click here.

This free e-waste event is a meaningful follow-up to recent Earth Day celebrations.

E-waste is growing two to three times faster than any other waste stream. E-waste represents 2 percent of America's trash in landfills, but comprises 70 percent of overall toxic waste. However, a large portion of what is labeled “e-waste” is actually not waste at all, but contains valuable components and precious metals that can be recovered and reused or recycled.

Recycling services for this event are provided by E-Recycling of California.

— Sue Sadler represents the City of Santa Barbara.