Santa Barbara French Festival in Need of Volunteers

Speaking of Stories and Center Stage Theater have joined forces to present the annual Santa Barbara French Festival at Oak Park, and we need your help to make this event a success.

We are looking for volunteers to help out on Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14. On Friday, we will be setting up tents, hanging banners — in general, creating a festival. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, we need people to help pass out performance programs and staff a number of booths selling raffle tickets, beverages, T-shirts and berets.

It’s an opportunity to help out with a fundraising project without opening your wallet. You will have fun, help out a couple of great organizations and even get some free theater tickets. Everyone will receive a certificate that is good for two free tickets to a show at Center Stage.

This is your chance to find out just how fabulous you look in a beret! If you are interested in coming to be part of the fun, just email us at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and let us know which day you would like to work and what your time preference is. We are asking everyone to work for at least a two-hour shift.

If you can’t volunteer, you can still help us; tell your friends, neighbors and casual acquaintances that the festival is July 13-14 at Oak Park, and then come on out and join in all the fun! Admission is free.

Visit FrenchFestival.com for complete details on the 2013 festival, including entertainment schedule, vendors and some fabulous raffle prizes! Find information there about being part of The Poodle Parade, or volunteering to help make this great event possible.