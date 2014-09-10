Santa Barbara Council Approves Funding for Emergency Repairs of Groundwater Wells

Three of Santa Barbara’s groundwater wells aren’t working right now, prompting the City Council to approve emergency equipment purchases to get them online by October.

The Ortega Groundwater Treatment Plant is budgeted to treat 1 million gallons per day, but all source wells for the plant are down right now, according to water system manager Cathy Taylor.

The City Hall Well, located in the parking lot of City Hall, and the Vera Cruz Well, on Cota Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets, need pump motor replacements and other repairs.

The new Corporation Yard Well was drilled last year and needs more equipment installed to get it working, Taylor said.

The Vera Cruz well is located near a day-care facility, so workers are only on site when children aren’t present.

“There would be big cranes pulling many tons of piping and equipment right next to a playground with 3- and 4-year-olds,” she said.

Council members approved emergency purchase orders for equipment repairs on Tuesday.

Getting well contractors in this environment is difficult since they are in such high demand across the state, Taylor noted.

These downtown wells are three of the city’s nine groundwater wells. They'll be used more as the city's surface water supplies dwindle with the ongoing drought.

The City Council on Tuesday also approved a five-year contract for filter media for the treatment plant.

The filter media remove hydrogen sulfide from groundwater, which can give it a sulfurous smell.

Taylor said it’s a budgeted treatment cost, but pumping additional groundwater during the drought could add to the expected costs.

