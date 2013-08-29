Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Gang Member Facing Firearm, Drug Charges

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | August 29, 2013 | 8:54 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man who police say is a known gang member has been arrested on firearm, drug and other charges after police searched his home in the 700 block of Wentworth Avenue.

Soto
Jesus Campos Soto

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said 21-year-old Jesus Campos Soto is a gang member and felony probationer. He is prohibited from associating with other gang members and from possessing gang-related items, and he must comply with searches by law enforcement, according to Harwood.

Harwood said officers from the department’s Criminal Impact Team and Gang Suppression Team conducted the probation search about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Soto shares his residence with family but was not home when officers arrived, Harwood said.

Officers contacted some of Soto’s family members and searched his room, where they found clothing with gang insignia and a .38-caliber revolver under the bed, Harwood said.

An hour later, officers spotted Soto walking in the 300 block of Loma Alta Drive. Harwood said he refused to comply with their orders and resisted their efforts to handcuff him.

While in custody, Soto attempted to discard a bindle of methamphetamine hidden in the seat of his pants, according to Harwood.

Soto was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of gang member in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of methamphetamine, destruction or concealment of evidence, resisting or delaying an officer and violation of probation. Bail was set at $100,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

