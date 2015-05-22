Santa Barbara Garage, Home Damaged by Fire Overnight

No injuries reported in blaze in 300 block of La Marina Drive

A garage on the Mesa was severely damaged by fire early Friday, but Santa Barbara city firefighters were able to prevent the flames from reaching a nearby residence.

Three engine companies and a truck crew were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of La Marina Drive, where they found smoke and flames pouring from a single-car garage, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

"Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire, and kept the fire’s spread from getting into the residence," de Ponce said.

The home's sole occupant and his cat were safely evacuated by a city firefighter who lives nearby, de Ponce said.

"In addition to the damage in the garage, there was heavy smoke damage to the inside of the single-family home," de Ponce said.

The blaze, which caused an estimated $20,000 damage, was found to be accidental, de Ponce said.

No injuries were reported, and de Ponce reminded the public to make sure all smoke detectors in their homes and businesses are in working order.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton