Santa Barbara Gas Prices Rise Slightly Ahead of Easter Weekend

As demand outpaces supply, fuel costs climb heading into the spring and summer driving season, but Santa Barbara County has a much lower price-per-gallon than recent years

What you pay at the gas pump going into Easter weekend might be 20 cents more than a month ago, but you’re still getting a better deal than a year ago.

The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline peaked just over $2 nationally this week for the first time in 2016. California has the highest average at $2.70 per gallon, just ahead of Hawaii, according to GasBuddy.com.

In Santa Barbara County, the average price per gallon looks more like $2.79, and trends don’t show prices dropping anytime soon.

The increase might pinch consumers’ pocket books, but it spells better news for oil companies, which have seen the price per barrel jump to $40, which is $10 more than a couple weeks ago, said Allison Mac, a GasBuddy petroleum analyst and director of public relations.

“Gas prices have been increasing across the country as we are switching over to summer blend gas,” Mac said.

“This happens every year. With temperature increasing, the government mandates a cleaner burner fuel for the summer time. Refineries are all making the switch over. In California, the switch-over happens sooner, and Southern California even sooner. We need to be pumping out summer blend gas by April 1.”

She noted that although prices are increasing, locals are still saving money compared to this time in 2015, when the average price in Santa Barbara was more than 50 cents a gallon more.

Gas prices tend to reach the highest levels of the year in the spring before the summer driving season, according to the American Automobile Association.

Because spring break in California is spread out among many different weeks in March and April, the Automobile Club of Southern California didn’t expect Easter Sunday to impact travel volume, according to spokeswoman Marie Montgomery Nordhues.

The lowest gas prices in Santa Barbara County Wednesday could be found in Lompoc, where a gallon of regular gas was going for $2.43 at the Conserv Fuel at 801 E. Ocean Ave., according to GasBuddy.com data.

In Santa Barbara, the lowest price was $2.52 per gallon at the Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St.

Santa Maria’s lowest price came in at $2.59 per gallon at Foods Co at 1493 Broadway and the ARCO station at 1611 S. Blosser Rd.

Goleta had some of the highest prices, with the cheapest going at $2.63 per gallon at the Fuel Depot at 180 N. Fairview Ave. and World at 5960 Calle Real.

