Santa Barbara Genealogical Society to Host Lisa Lee at Monthly Meeting

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | March 9, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Lisa Lee

Professional genealogist Lisa Lee will presents “Read All About Your Ancestors” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 21 E. Constance at State Street. 

“Read All About Your Ancestors” will discuss how to search the best historic newspapers online. Old newspapers are treasure troves of information relating to our ancestors and their influence on history, be it small or large.

Until recently it has been a tedious and slow process searching through miles of microfilm to find the proverbial needle in the haystack. There are now some great free and some pay newspaper aggregators that are searchable for information on your genealogy. 

Lee will share many tips and websites to enhance your exploration for lost great uncle Frank or that elusive wedding date or obituary.

Lee speaks and conducts workshops at genealogical societies and conferences where her knowledge of everything internet — as well as her wit and humor — ensure that attendees will not only learn but will have fun doing so.

Lee is owner of GotGenealogy.com, which is designed to help genealogists make the most of their online searches.

A graduate of the National Institute for Genealogical Studies at the University of Toronto, she obtained her PLCGS with certificates in U.S., Canadian and Irish genealogy and methodology. 

Lee is the former president of the California State Genealogical Alliance, former board chair and journal editor of the African American Genealogical Society of Northern California, former board member of the California Genealogical Society and a current member of dozens of genealogical, historical and family societies/organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

Special interest groups — such as beginning genealogy, civil war Genealogy, writers’ support group, German ancestry, Italian genealogy, French-Canadian genealogy, computer genealogy, DNA and Jewish genealogy — will meet at 9:30 a.m.

The society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30, and Lee will present at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation. 

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society’s website.

Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

