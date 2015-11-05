Santa Barbara Genealogical Society Unveils Display at Central Library

Advice

As the holidays fast approach and thoughts turn to family gatherings, the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society has built a captivating and educational display at the Santa Barbara Central Public Library.

Titled "Genealogy Without Borders!" the display features records from a variety of countries, artifacts, and a selection of books which could be used for research, and it highlights how you can research the world from right here in Santa Barbara — specifically at the Sahyun Library.

There is no need to spend large amounts of money to travel to the homes of your ancestors; just come to the Sayhun Library at 316 Castillo in Santa Barbara and find abundant resources at your disposal.

At the Sahyun you will also meet expert genealogists who can guide you on your journey and help make it fun and efficient.

This display was planned and executed by Cathy Jordan, Cari Thomas, Debbie Kaska and Jennifer Annan House, all of whom are active members of the Genealogical Society.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society.