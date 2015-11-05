Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Genealogical Society Unveils Display at Central Library

“Genealogy Without Borders!” Click to view larger
“Genealogy Without Borders!”  (Cari Thomas)
By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society | November 5, 2015 | 12:09 p.m.

As the holidays fast approach and thoughts turn to family gatherings, the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society has built a captivating and educational display at the Santa Barbara Central Public Library

Titled "Genealogy Without Borders!" the display features records from a variety of countries, artifacts, and a selection of books which could be used for research, and it highlights how you can research the world from right here in Santa Barbara — specifically at the Sahyun Library.

There is no need to spend large amounts of money to travel to the homes of your ancestors; just come to the Sayhun Library at 316 Castillo in Santa Barbara and find abundant resources at your disposal.  

At the Sahyun you will also meet expert genealogists who can guide you on your journey and help make it fun and efficient. 

This display was planned and executed by Cathy Jordan, Cari Thomas, Debbie Kaska and Jennifer Annan House, all of whom are active members of the Genealogical Society.

Glenn Avolio represents the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 