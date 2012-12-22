Gentle Rains Soak County But Christmas Still Looks Sunny

The last shopping Saturday before Christmas was a wet one in Santa Barbara County, but rainfall amounts were fairly light throughout the region.

Showers began Saturday morning, and by early evening most gauges had recorded between a quarter and a half-inch of rain, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

No major incidents were reported, although there were numerous fender-benders associated with the wet roads.

Twitchell Reservoir near Santa Maria was the wettest spot in the county, with just shy of an inch of rain.

The city of Santa Maria recorded 0.55 inches, while Goleta and Lompoc both measured 0.27 inches, Solvang had 0.24 inches, and the city of Santa Barbara got 0.11 inches.

The city of Carpinteria was the relative dry spot with .08 inches.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service were calling for a 90-percent chance of rain overnight Saturday, dropping to 20 percent Sunday morning.

By Sunday night, the chance of showers jumps back up to 80 percent, then back to 20 percent on Monday.

Christmas Day still looks sunny and dry, forecasters said, but rain is likely to return to the region Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts of a half-inch to an inch are forecast Saturday night into Sunday, with up to 2 inches Sunday night into Monday, the NWS said.

A high-surf advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. Sunday due to a strong northwest swell. NWS forecasters say some west-facing beaches could see breakers of 10 to 12 feet.

Daytime highs are expected in the upper-50s, with overnight lows in the low-40s.

