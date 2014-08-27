Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Gets $8.6 Million to Fund Eastside, Las Positas Biking and Walking Projects

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 27, 2014 | 9:30 p.m.

The State of California has awarded the City of Santa Barbara $8.6 million to fund biking and walking transportation projects on Santa Barbara's Eastside and in the Las Positas Valley

"Funding transportation projects is increasingly difficult as people drive less and gas tax revenues reduce over time with inflation," Rob Dayton, the city's principal transportation planner, told Noozhawk. "This grant, though small in comparison to the need, is huge for Santa Barbara, and particularly for Lower Eastside residents."

The California Transportation Commission awarded the funds through the state's Active Transportation Program, which is designed to fund projects that do the following:

» Increase biking and walking trips

» Increase pedestrian and bicycle safety

» Reduce greenhouse gases

» Improve public health

» Help disadvantaged, minority and low-income communities

Santa Barbara has long pursued alternative transportation projects designed to encourage residents to use their automobiles less and pursue walking, bicycling and bussing.

The city is also currently engaged in a bicycle master plan project, intended to increase bicycle options and improve safety in the city. 

The city received $1.1 million for the installation of sidewalks and lighting on lower Milpas Street and Calle Puerto Vallarta. New sidewalks will connect Milpas Street from the train tracks to the beach.

The city also received $3.4 million to use some of the money for sidewalks as part of the Montecito Street Bridge Replacement project. 

In addition, the city plans to spend $2.7 million for lighting as well as pedestrian and bicycle bridges on Cacique and Soledad streets, over Sycamore Creek. 

Finally, $1.4 million will go toward the Las Positas Road Pathway. The pathway would extend from Cliff Drive north to Modoc Road along Las Positas Road and west along Modoc Road, connecting to the Obern trail. The total cost of that project would be about $15 million.

“We are delighted with the outcome,” Public Works Director Rebecca Bjork said. “With increasingly fewer resources available, grant opportunities such as this are critical to making community transportation projects possible.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 