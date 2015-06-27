Santa Barbara Gets a Feel for Rain, But Nothing More

Advice

The skies looked ominous enough to rain Saturday afternoon on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, and rain it did. Sort of.

Several times throughout the day, clusters of a few dozen raindrops fell around the area. It was just enough to get drought-weary locals to look up to see if there might be more where they came from.

And there is. Sort of.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers in the Sunday forecast, and an ever-so-slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and the Cuyama Valley on Tuesday.

But mostly, we’ll just see cloudy skies the next few days.

The weather service said Sunday’s high temperatures should reach to the mid-60s and low 70s along the coast and in the mid- to upper 70s in the foothills.

A warming trend is expected to push daytime temperatures into the 80s and even 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said, before they drop back to the 60s and 70s beginning Thursday.

The Fourth of July weekend forecast includes partly cloudy conditions and high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s along the coast and in the 80s in the foothills.

