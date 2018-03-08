Santa Barbara Gets Double Wins from Miles Gaitan, Lila Roderick in Loss to Thousand Oaks

Swimming

Miles Gaitan won two events for the Santa Barbara boys swim team and Lila Roderick posted a pair of wins for the girls in a dual meet at Thousand Oaks on Thursday. Thousand Oaks swept the team titles.

Gaitan won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke in CIF qualifying times. Evan Blix placed second in the 100 breast and 100 fly and Jacob Castillo was runner-up in the 200 and 100 freestyle races.

For the girls, Roderick won the 50 and 100 free, Erica Becerra took the 200 IM and was second in the 100 fly, Vanessa Lyle won the 100 breast and Elise Power took second in the 500 free.

Santa Barbara is at Ventura next Thursday.

