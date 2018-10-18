Thursday, October 18 , 2018, 11:15 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara Gets Middles Going, Beats Moorpark in CIF Div. 4 First-Round Match

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2018 | 10:14 p.m.

The middles combined for 22 kills and came up with blocks in crucial moments to lead the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team to a four-set win at Moorpark in a first-round match of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Thursday night. The scores were 25-23, 20-25, 30-28, 25-16. 

The Dons advance to the second round on Saturday and will host Pasadena Poly.

Freshman Emma Zuffaleto had 12 kills to lead the Dons and senior Georgia Brace had 10.

"We were able to run the middles successfully due in part to great serve receive and gritty defense lead sophomore libero Hayden Randolph," Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garner said. With a libero like Hayden keeping us in system, setter Ellie (Chenoweth was able to spread our offense across the map."

Chenoweth handed out 45 assists and Randolph had 21 digs.

"Our girls showed true grit tonight," Garner said. "We never gave up throughout the entire match and were able to maintain composure in high pressure situations. We continue to control what’s within our realm and focus on our personal roles for the betterment of the team. All 16 girls were mentally engaged, playing with a lot of passion and fire tonight."

The Dons got an added boost with the return of outside hitter Chloe Mauceri from injury.

"Chloe Mauceri added a spark off the bench, shutting down our opponent's most offensive weapon with five blocks. She also added seven kills on the right side," said Garner, who added that the team is excited to keep playing.

"The team is hungry and excited to continue the journey into CIF."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 