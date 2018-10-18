Santa Barbara Gets Middles Going, Beats Moorpark in CIF Div. 4 First-Round Match

Girls Volleyball

The middles combined for 22 kills and came up with blocks in crucial moments to lead the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team to a four-set win at Moorpark in a first-round match of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Thursday night. The scores were 25-23, 20-25, 30-28, 25-16.

The Dons advance to the second round on Saturday and will host Pasadena Poly.

Freshman Emma Zuffaleto had 12 kills to lead the Dons and senior Georgia Brace had 10.

"We were able to run the middles successfully due in part to great serve receive and gritty defense lead sophomore libero Hayden Randolph," Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garner said. With a libero like Hayden keeping us in system, setter Ellie (Chenoweth was able to spread our offense across the map."

Chenoweth handed out 45 assists and Randolph had 21 digs.

"Our girls showed true grit tonight," Garner said. "We never gave up throughout the entire match and were able to maintain composure in high pressure situations. We continue to control what’s within our realm and focus on our personal roles for the betterment of the team. All 16 girls were mentally engaged, playing with a lot of passion and fire tonight."

The Dons got an added boost with the return of outside hitter Chloe Mauceri from injury.

"Chloe Mauceri added a spark off the bench, shutting down our opponent's most offensive weapon with five blocks. She also added seven kills on the right side," said Garner, who added that the team is excited to keep playing.



"The team is hungry and excited to continue the journey into CIF."