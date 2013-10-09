Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Gift Baskets Offering Holiday Baskets to Benefit Foodbank

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | October 9, 2013 | 3:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara Gift Baskets has teamed up with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County this holiday season to offer a local gourmet gift basket that benefits the Foodbank and supports 14 local businesses.

From each sale of $125 Foodbank Holiday Gift Baskets, $25 will be donated back to the Foodbank to use toward its commitment to eliminating hunger by providing food, education and other resources through its countywide programs and through its network of more than 300 nonprofit partners in Santa Barbara County.

The baskets will only be available through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

Each Foodbank Holiday Gift Basket includes a card that informs the recipient that the gift consists of not only the delicious treats nestled inside, but also a donation of $25 to the Foodbank.

According to the Foodbank, for every $1 it receives as a donation, it is able to purchase $17 worth of food. That translates to $425 worth of food per gift basket purchased. Each gift basket also benefits the community through the 14 local businesses represented among the gourmet contents. Every dollar spent on the Foodbank Holiday Gift Basket stays in Santa Barbara County, supporting the local economy as well as the county’s most needy residents.

Orders for the basket can be placed online by clicking here.

“We are grateful to Santa Barbara Gift Baskets for creating this opportunity, and for setting such a great example for others to find creative ways to help our neighbors,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Some of the local food purveyors include Santa Barbara Pistachios, Santa Barbara Biscotti, La Tolteca Tortilla Factory, Santa Barbara Olive Co., Pacific Pickle Works, Shalhoob Meat Co., Jessica Foster Chocolates, Goodland Chai, Ocean Ranch Organics, Burst Marshmallows, San Marcos Farms, Caribbean Coffee, The Santa Barbara Bar and Santa Barbara Gourmet Popcorn. The basket also includes a copy of Edible Santa Barbara Magazine.

Santa Barbara Gift Baskets designs hand-crafted gift baskets featuring local gourmet foods, area wines, and Santa Barbara's finest craft brewed beers. A complete selection of signature baskets is available online by clicking here or by calling 805.689.7561. Santa Barbara Gift Baskets offers nationwide shipping, local hand delivery, and pick up of advance orders at their warehouse in Old Town Goleta.

The mission of the Foodbank is to eliminate hunger and food insecurity by distributing nutritious food, education, and other resources through its own programs and to a network of over 300 non-profit partners and programs in Santa Barbara County. During 2012, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distributed the resources needed for more than 8.5 million meals from two warehouse locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

For more information, contact Jane Lindsey, the Foodbank's chief development and resource officer, at 805.967.5741 x101 or [email protected].

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

