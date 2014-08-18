Santa Barbara Gift Baskets Hosting Chamber of Commerce’s September B2B Breakfast

Santa Barbara Gift Baskets will kick off Lemon Month and host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s September Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Come hear how Anne Pazier, Entrepreneur of the Year, can enhance your business with custom gourmet gift baskets while working with your budget. Santa Barbara Gift Baskets creates gift baskets with your unique brand, corporate message, or occasion and personal taste of the recipient in mind.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, contact Dan Skidmore at 805.967.2500 x5 or [email protected].

Before the Breakfast — 7 a.m. at Earl's Place

For the former employees of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and anyone else who is unemployed and looking to improve their presentation skills, this is the time to spend on yourself to learn how to present yourself powerfully in 20 seconds. Learn tools and gain confidence for your next job interview.

For more information or to register, call 805.665.3033 or email [email protected].