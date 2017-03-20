Santa Barbara Girl Scout Natalie McCaffery Named National Delegate

Local senior Girl Scout Natalie McCaffery with Troop 50886 was named a national delegate for Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast.

She will hold this position for the next three years.

McCaffery is a freshman at Laguna Blanca School and is the senior troop leader for a girl-led legacy troop with 32 young women ranging from sixth grade to 12 grade.

McCaffery has been a Girl Scout since the first grade.

As a national delegate, she will attend the GSUSA National Conference in Columbus, Ohio, in October. She will attend sessions, will be involved in policy decisions and will vote on behalf of her council on topics such as STEM, personal development, global learning and community service.

Qualifications and core competencies:

» Girl focus — Empower girls to choose.

» Personal integrity — Demonstrate dependability, honesty and credibility.

» Adaptability — Adjust, modify own behavior, and remain flexible and tolerant in response to changing situations and environments.

» Oral communication — Express ideas and facts clearly and accurately.

» Foster diversity — Understand, respect and embrace differences. Be accepting of the goal of Girl Scouting to promote pluralism and inclusiveness.

Additional requirements:

» Must become a registered member of GSUSA and be at least 14 years of age.

» Complete the volunteer application process, including background check.

» Not have been a board or employed staff member for any Girl Scout council for at least one year.