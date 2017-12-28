Santa Barbara Girls Advance to West Coast Holiday Classic Semifinals

Girls Basketball

Anais Jimenez and Maddy Miller combined for 24 rebounds, and the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team withstood the physical play of El Camino Real to post a 61-54 victory at the West Coast Holiday Classic in Burbank on Thursday night

The victory advances the Dons (6-0) to a semifinal matchup against Los Alamitos at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jimenez hauled in 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, and scored 13 points for a double-double. Miller had 10 boards and added five points.

Miller completed a critical three-point play off an offensive rebound in the third quarter to thwart a surging El Camino Real.

“That was big,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said.

The play of Anais Jimenez also played a big part in the win

“She’s been working on her game and it’s paying off; she’s making an impact, which is great to see,” said Butcher.

Alondra Jimenez led the Dons with 20 points and Athena Saragoza scored 12.

“It was a big win. They have a girl who signed with Cal Poly and another girl who is better than her,” Butcher said of El Camino Real. “They’re big, fast and shoot the heck out of the ball. It was a good win for us.”

